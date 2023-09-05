Tronsmart Unveils the Bang Max Portable Party Speaker, Delivering Rich-detailed Sound and Punchy Bass

News provided by

Tronsmart

05 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

Elevate outdoor fun with a powerful party speaker with pulsating colorful lights sync to the beat

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dive into an exhilarating fusion of sound and light for unparalleled party enjoyment with the latest masterpiece of Tronsmart, the Bang Max Speaker. As the flagship model in Tronsmart's renowned Bang series party speakers, the Bang Max astounds with its awe-inspiring 130W sound output and dynamic pulsating lights that synchronize with the rhythm of music.

A Sonic Odyssey with the Advanced 3-Way Sound System

Continue Reading
Tronsmart Bang Max Portable Party Speaker
Tronsmart Bang Max Portable Party Speaker

Unlock a multi-dimensional auditory feast with the Bang Max's advanced 3-way sound system, powered by six premium transducers. Dual tweeters, dual mid-tweeters, as well as dual woofers work closely to deliver deep bass, immersive mids and crisp highs. Thanks to Tronsmart's exclusive TuneConn™ technology, it could sync audio across 100+ speakers for an unbeatable party sound. Also, pair 2 Bang Max via TWS can also present a fantastic stereo sound. 

Personalized Ambiance and Unbridled Entertainment

Enhance party entertainment with the Tronsmart App, featuring unique light shows and customizable EQ modes. Customized EQ modes cater to the unique taste while the light show enhances the atmosphere, adding enchantment to parties.

Uninterrupted Revelry, Anytime, Anywhere

Empower parties with astonishing 24-hour battery life, Bang Max ensures every rhythmic heartbeat sustains all night. Furthermore, it welcomes wired microphone and guitar inputs, inviting impromptu and jamming sessions that infuse gathering with originality. Don't let the weather dampen any party. Furthermore, with an IPX6 waterproof rating in a durable build, it is ready to conquer any outdoor event, rain or shine.

Availability and Prices

By offering three different plugs (US/UK/EU), the Bang Max is able to accommodate the specific power requirements of various regions, providing customers with a seamless and customizable experience based on preferences.

The Bang Max is offered at an exclusive early bird price of $169.99/£169.99/€179.99 on Amazon, Geekbuying and Tronsmart website from Sept 5.

About Tronsmart

Established in 2013, Tronsmart is a tech brand that designs and manufactures world-class tech accessories, earning recommendations from Qualcomm, Forbes, Yahoo, and other media. It also signed Luis Suarez as the official ambassador in 2018.  The company has over 40 patents and has rapidly expanded its business to over 90 countries. The core value of Tronsmart is to make life easier by providing customers with high-tech, high-quality, high-performance products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198842/Tronsmart_Bang_Max_Portable_Party_Speaker.jpg

SOURCE Tronsmart

Also from this source

Tronsmart dévoile le haut-parleur de fête portable Bang Max, avec un son riche et détaillé et des basses percutantes

Tronsmart stellt den tragbaren Party-Lautsprecher Bang Max vor, der einen detailreichen Sound und kräftige Bässe bietet

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.