Tronsmart's New Bang 2, T8, T8 Mini & Trip 2 Soundtrack Outdoor Thrill and Indoor Chill

Tronsmart redefines portable audio with elevated design and powerful sound to kick off outdoor adventures and indoor enjoyment.

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart upgrades its audio lineup with four Bluetooth speakers, each engineered for distinct lifestyles. The 90W Bang 2 dominates outdoor parties, the 40W T8 balances power and portability for outdoor activities, the compact T8 Mini packs 360° sound for indoor spaces, and the Trip 2 is the ultimate travel buddy. From beach parties to mountain trails, this lineup covers every scene.

All-New Tronsmart Portable Speaker with elevated design and powerful sound

Bang 2: Dominate Outdoor Party with Booming Bass

Powered by SoundPulse technology, the Bang 2 party speaker boosts 90W of deeper bass through a 2.1-channel system, featuring a racetrack mid-woofer for richer stereo, ensuring your playlist energizes the entire crowd. Its detachable strap and built-in handle make it easy to carry parties anywhere, while IPX6 waterproof keeps the fun going. The 26 hours of playtime fuels beach sunrises to bonfire finales. Plus, its party light also syncs to the beat, turning everywhere into a party stage.

T8: Bring 360° Rich Sound for Outdoor Adventures

The T8 upgrades to 40W louder sound with a 2.1-channel system. Its 360° soundstage leads everyone around the campfire for an immersive audio. It brings up to 18 hours of playtime, making it perfect for camping or riding. With IPX7 waterproof, it even survives downpours. Featuring a handy lanyard to keep your tunes within reach, it's your must-have for outdoor seasons. Twist the wheel to control volume even with wet hands, and turn on the ambient light under the starry sky.

T8 Mini: Elevate Indoor Moments with 360° Balanced Sound

Small in size, big in sound — The T8 Mini delivers 360° audio to reach every corner with balanced sound. Perfect for home use, its IPX7 waterproof shrugs off kitchen steam or bath splashes. Its sturdy loop makes it ideal for carrying. Roam your favorite tunes room-to-room for up to 20 hours, and watch the LED ring pulse to your playlist.

Trip 2: Brighten Up Your Outdoor Trips with Colors

The Trip 2 delivers 20% deeper bass than the Trip. With a convenient strap, this pocket-size speaker is ready to be your colorful outdoor trip sidekick. It comes in four stylish colors — black, blue, gray, red — to match your style. It follows your trips with 20-hour playtime and IPX7 waterproof to keep the music going. The built-in microphone enables crystal-clear calls and voice assistants.

Price and Availability

The new lineup supports customizable EQ via APP and double pairing for bigger stereo, plus dual-device connection for smooth enjoyment. They will be available on Tronsmart official site, Aliexpress, Mercadolibre and other authorized retailers in July. The Bang 2 is available for USD $129.99 in two colors, the T8 for USD $59.99 in three colors, the T8 Mini for USD $34.99 and the Trip 2 for USD $29.99 in four colors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734803/All_New_Tronsmart_Portable_Speaker_elevated_design_powerful_sound.jpg