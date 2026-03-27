Trooly Brings 45-Minute In-Depth Interviews to Scale with 180 Million Global Respondents

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trooly, an AI-native research platform, has launched its agent-based architecture to automate qualitative user research, transforming how businesses understand their users.

The platform enables enterprises to conduct 45-minute in-depth interviews at scale in 10 minutes and receive professional, actionable insights within 24 hours, improving efficiency by 3–5× and reducing costs by 50% compared with traditional methods.

The SOTA Core

Fueled by a continuous stream of domain expertise, Trooly has engineered a self-reinforcing data flywheel that compounds with every interaction, forming a durable and defensible advantage. Its agents combine long and short horizon reasoning with multi-model awareness, enabling them to detect subtle cues and uncover the intent beneath what users explicitly say.

This integrated system allows Trooly to deliver state-of-the-art performance in deep qualitative interviews, outperforming traditional approaches and other AI-native solutions.

The "Empathy Engine"

Building on the team's prior experience in AI emotional companionship, Trooly has embedded an "Empathy Engine" into its agent. More than just a skilled interviewer, the agent is designed to detects subtle emotional signals in interviewees' tone and expression, and responds in real time with validation and support, creating a safe space for users to open up.

This leads to deeper conversations, more authentic insights, and ultimately higher-quality research outcomes.

180 Million Global Respondent

Trooly provides access to a network of approximately 180 million potential respondents across 25 countries, covering both mainstream and niche segments. This global reach enables users to quickly source the right participants and efficiently complete studies across diverse markets.

Each interview is conducted as a 45-minute in-depth session, with full video recordings and transcripts provided. All raw data is fully accessible, ensuring transparency and verifiability.

"Trooly's role goes beyond delivering user research reports." said Zephyr Sun, CTO at Trooly. "We aim to provide entrepreneurs with more direct, actionable insights and frontline decision-making advice, enabling end-to-end delivery for our clients."

About Trooly

Trooly is an AI-native research platform powered by advanced voice agents, which is able to autonomously design studies, conduct in-depth interviews, and deliver insights within 48 hours.

Company Website: https://www.trooly.ai

Location: Palo Alto

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ai-trooly/

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SOURCE Trooly.AI