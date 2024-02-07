Troomi Joins Digital Safety Alliance and Collaborates with Nicklaus Children's Hospital

New public service campaign will promote digital wellness for children in Florida and across the United States

OREM, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where digital technology permeates every aspect of children's lives, Troomi, a leader in kid-friendly, smart wireless solutions, proudly announces the Digital Safety Alliance and a collaboration with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, one of the nation's premier pediatric healthcare institutions. In cooperation with the Digital Safety Alliance, Nicklaus Children's Hospital last week announced a public service campaign called Safe+Sound, designed to increase awareness and provide resources for parents concerned about their kids' digital wellness.

Under the umbrella of Nicklaus Children's Hospital and the non-profit Digital Health Institute for Transformation (DHIT), the Digital Safety Alliance will serve as a think-tank comprised of parents, educators, healthcare providers, hospital administrators, national corporate partners, policymakers, and law enforcement officials to raise awareness, share best practices, and create a safer digital environment for kids.

"We're honored to welcome Troomi to The Digital Safety Alliance as a founding member," said Leyan Phillips, co-founder of DHIT. "Troomi is completely aligned with our mission to support parents and create safer digital experiences for our children."

"As a founding member of the Digital Safety Alliance, we are thrilled to join forces with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, an institution that shares our passion for the well-being of children," said Bill Brady, CEO of Troomi Wireless. "This collaboration allows us to combine our technological expertise with their outstanding pediatric care knowledge to foster a safer digital environment for kids. It will provide amazing benefits to families navigating the digital world."

In regard to the Safe+Sound campaign, Dr. Marisa Azaret, Director of the Department of Clinical Psychology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital said, "A healthy adjustment to the changes brought by the digital era is crucial for personal and family growth and resilience. Staying informed, building strong connections with our children and always seeking opportunities for learning and growth are key factors."

Recent studies show that 72 percent of teenagers believe that social media has a negative effect on their emotional and mental health, and 46 percent of teens have reported being cyber-bullied. In response to this pressing need, Troomi Wireless, the Digital Safety Alliance and Nicklaus Children's Hospital are committed to creating resources and programs that educate families on safe internet practices, balanced screen time, and the healthy use of technology.

About Troomi Wireless

As a pioneering provider of safe technology for children, Troomi Wireless is dedicated to helping children learn, grow, and thrive in a digitally connected world. Through innovative solutions, they protect children from pornography, predators, bullies, and screen addiction while providing the tools to excel academically and pursue their passions safely. For more information, visit Troomi.com and follow Troomi on Instagram and Facebook .

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital has about 850 attending physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 307-bed medical facility is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the Southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About the Digital Safety Alliance

Forming an alliance of key stakeholders, the Digital Safety Alliance was formed to shine a national spotlight on concerns surrounding digital safety for children, while providing information, tools, educational programming, and resources to empower parents to make informed decisions. Additionally, the Digital Safety Alliance advocates for digital safeguards and industry standards. For more information visit, http://digitalsafetyalliance.org.

SOURCE Troomi Wireless