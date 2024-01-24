Troomi Welcomes Dr. Jean Twenge to Its Advisory Board

Renowned Researcher and Author will Help Advance Company's Mission to Provide Children with Digital Safety and Mental Wellness

OREM, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Troomi Wireless, a pioneering provider of safe smartphone solutions for children, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jean Twenge to its advisory board. Dr. Twenge is a renowned researcher, professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author of the influential book iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.

Dr. Jean Twenge sits at her home in San Diego, CA on Mon. July 15, 2013. Twenge is a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and the author of more than 180 scientific publications and books. Most recently, she has published seminal works that provide insight into generational differences and the impact of technology on today’s young people. Her research has been covered in Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, and The Washington Post, and more.

Dr .Twenge's work shines a light on how the Internet and smartphones have radically altered the landscape of adolescence, sparking crucial conversations about the intersection of technology and youth development. With her groundbreaking research and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by technology in the lives of young people, Dr. Twenge will play a crucial role in shaping Troomi's operating system and curated app library, ensuring they continue to meet the evolving needs of children and their families.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Twenge to our advisory board and know her extensive research into the generational effects of digital technology on our youth will have a profound impact on the service we provide to families," said Bill Brady, CEO of Troomi Wireless. "Her expertise will be instrumental in helping us further our commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and empowering digital environment for children."

"I am excited to join Troomi Wireless, a company that is at the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing issues facing our youth today—finding balance in the digital world," said Dr. Twenge. "I look forward to contributing to Troomi's innovative approach to technology, helping to create solutions that foster healthy development and well-being for kids."

Troomi Wireless is committed to providing products and services that promote safe and responsible use of technology among children. With the addition of Dr. Jean Twenge to the advisory board, the company reaffirms its dedication to this mission and continues to set the standard for child-friendly technology solutions.

About Troomi Wireless

With a mission to help children learn, do and become anything through a safe, balanced relationship with technology, Troomi is the smartest way to introduce technology to kids. Troomi empowers children by protecting them from pornography, predators, bullies and screen addiction while providing tools to excel in school and opportunities to enjoy their hobbies, nurture their talents and discover new passions. For more information, visit www.troomi.com and follow Troomi on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Jean M. Twenge

Jean M. Twenge is a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and the author of more than 180 scientific publications and books. Most recently, she has published seminal works that provide insight into generational differences and the impact of technology on today's young people: Generations The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents and What they Mean for America's Future and iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood. Her robust studies of generational differences and technology are based on a dataset of 39 million people. Her research has been covered in Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, and The Washington Post, and she has been featured on numerous television news shows. Dr. Twenge holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She lives in San Diego with her husband and three daughters. Learn more at www.jeantwenge.com.

SOURCE Troomi Wireless