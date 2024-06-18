New functionality empowers parents to stay one step ahead with an advanced suite of AI-powered tools, designed for proactive parenting in the digital age.

OREM, Utah, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Troomi Wireless, a pioneer in child-safe technology, today announced the release of a major enhancement to its industry-leading operating system that introduces a new suite of features designed to keep parents engaged and informed in their child's online safety and digital wellness. Core to the release is the introduction of A.I. that filters inappropriate content and automatically notifies parents of concerns.

Troomi Wireless Enhances Digital Safety for Families with Release of New AI-Driven OS Features. Troomi's NEW AI-Powered Content Filtering Key Features: - Notifications When it Matters - Transparent Text Monitoring -AI Blocks the Obvious, You Set the Rest - Complete Call Log Transparency

"Navigating the digital world is challenging for children and overwhelming for parents, including risks that span inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online predators, and screen addiction," said Troomi CEO Bill Brady. "Our new AI-powered tools empower parents to guide their children through the online world responsibly, fostering trust and open communication—and ultimately building stronger, more connected families."

"This is the best update in the history of Troomi," said Tanya Willis, a Troomi customer since 2021 and beta tester of the new functionality. "I was this excited for the phones when they first came out, but this update is a game changer."

Several new features enhance the peace of mind Troomi already delivers to families:

A.I. Content Filtering: With content filtering enabled, adult content and language are automatically blocked, including the unique ability for parents to adjust the sensitivity of those filters to align with their family values. Machine learning further expands the opportunity to create a customized experience to match each child's maturity level.





Automatic Notifications: Parents are automatically informed of concerning content—including inappropriate images and language—based on their content filtering and notification preferences.





Transparent Text Monitoring: Parents can remotely monitor children's texting activity with searchable filters that provide maximum context and clarity, fostering open communication without invading their physical space.





Parents can remotely monitor children's texting activity with searchable filters that provide maximum context and clarity, fostering open communication without invading their physical space. Complete Call Log Transparency: The new call log helps parents understand who their children are talking to, when, and for how long, providing valuable insights to empower positive phone habits and nurture safe connections.

These new features are immediately available to all current and new Troomi customers, dramatically enhancing parents' peace of mind in regard to digital safety while increasing their opportunity to be engaged and mentor their children in making smart digital choices.

About Troomi Wireless

As a pioneering provider of safe technology for children, Troomi Wireless is dedicated to helping children learn, grow, and thrive in a digitally connected world. Through innovative solutions, Troomi protects children from pornography, predators, bullies, social media and screen addiction while providing tools to excel academically and pursue their passions safely. For more information, visit Troomi.com and follow Troomi on Instagram and Facebook .

