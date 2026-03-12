Troon Launches Access, Ushering In A New Era In Golf Rewards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, today announced the launch of Access, a fully integrated golf ecosystem that brings together tee time booking, subscription savings, loyalty rewards, and e-commerce into one connected platform. Branded as "A New Era in Golf Rewards," Access is designed to reward golfers for their loyalty while making it easier than ever to book, play, earn, and shop.

Access is comprised of four core components: a modern tee time booking engine at GolfWithAccess.com, a free rewards program called Access Loyalty, a paid subscription offering known as Access Premium, and an integrated online retail experience, the Access Shop. Together, these elements create a unified digital experience where every round played and every dollar spent contributes to meaningful rewards.

Through GolfWithAccess.com and the Access mobile app, golfers can book tee times at hundreds of courses nationwide, invite friends directly into reservations, receive tee time notifications, and manage their rewards activity within a single account. Members automatically earn points on eligible rounds booked through the platform and can redeem those points instantly toward future tee times or products in the Access Shop.

More than 200 courses currently participate in the Access ecosystem including premier destinations such as Kapalua Golf, Pronghorn Golf Club, and Troon North Golf Club. The participating network continues to expand, both inside and outside of Troon's management portfolio.

"Access represents the future of how golfers and courses grow together," said Troon President and CEO Tim Schantz. "Golfers want meaningful savings, flexible rewards, and a seamless digital experience. Courses want sustained demand, repeat play, and deeper customer relationships. Access aligns those priorities within one connected ecosystem. By rewarding golfers for engaging within our network, we're not only enhancing the consumer experience, we're building a long-term growth engine that supports the performance and vitality of the courses we manage."

Access Loyalty is free to join and enables golfers to earn points for every eligible dollar spent on rounds booked through the platform or on products purchased through the Access Shop. As members accumulate points, they progress through Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers that unlock accelerated earning rates and expanded redemption flexibility. Points are transparently displayed and can be applied directly during the tee time checkout process, eliminating traditional redemption charts and phone-based booking requirements.

For golfers seeking additional value, Access Premium and Access Premium+ offer subscription-based benefits that include year-round savings on tee times at participating courses, automatic loyalty tier upgrades, guest passes to share savings with friends, and exclusive offers in the Access Shop. The subscription model allows frequent players to maximize savings while continuing to earn and redeem loyalty points within the same ecosystem.

The Access Shop extends the experience beyond the course, offering products from dozens of leading golf brands, including Callaway and TaylorMade, with Access Premium member-exclusive pricing and benefits. By integrating commerce directly into the platform, Troon has created a continuous rewards loop that spans booking, playing, and purchasing.

"Today's golfers expect convenience and flexibility," said Jeff Ma, Chief Digital Officer of Troon. "With Access, you can book a tee time, invite your playing partners, earn points automatically, and apply those points toward your next round, all in one place. It removes friction and makes loyalty part of the booking experience itself."

With booking, subscription, rewards, and commerce now operating as one integrated system, Troon believes Access sets a new standard for digital engagement in golf. As participation grows nationwide, the company expects Access to deepen golfer loyalty while delivering expanded value across every stage of the playing experience.

For more information or to join Access, visit GolfWithAccess.com.

