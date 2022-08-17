Troop Mushrooms's Lion's Mane Peach Mango Gummies Cited as One of the Top Supplement Products of the Month by NewsHealthwatch

In the increasingly competitive and complex field of nutritional supplements and nootropics, certain products have shown themselves to be exceptional in terms of quality and value for consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Montalvo, chairman of the Consumer Product Research Committee of NewsHealthwatch Corp . announced this morning that the committee has identified Troop Mushroom's "Lion's Mane Peach Mango Gummies" product as being the best in its class as a natural nootropic supplement for strengthening certain vital neurological processes as well as improving cognition and the ability to focus. "This is a premium-quality product for health-conscious consumers to be adding to their supplementation and nootropics regimen," stated Montalvo. "I would recommend it for individuals interested in boosting cognitive functioning. Lion's Mane is a wonderful organic vegan alternative to many of the other mind-enhancing nootropics in the marketplace which are either synthetic or are extracted from animals such as jellyfish. The idea of offering a mushroom-based supplement in the form of a gummy is a great one."

NewsHealthwatch Corp. identifies a small number of "best in category" supplement products each month based upon a combination of infomedia and news articles and public product reviews. Exceptional products offering superior quality and good value are formally recognized by the Consumer Product Research Committee.

The market for nutritional supplements and nootropics in the United States, which is currently at about $53.1 billion, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual rate of at least 5.60% through 2028.

The active ingredient in Troop's product , Lion's Mane mushroom, is well-documented in both the United States and in Europe as being effective in enhancing cognitive functioning. Importantly, it also may eventually play a significant role in preventing or treating such debilitating conditions of the elderly population as senile dementia and Alzheimer's. Most of the other Lion's Mane products in the marketplace are just not as easy to consistently take as the tasty gummy form offered by Troop. While some individuals have experienced discernible benefits from Lion's Mane after just a few weeks of supplementation, it has been found to work best if taken consistently over several months.

"There is an increasing consciousness of the social and career benefits associated with better cognition and focus," said Montalvo, "and many consumers are gravitating toward supplementation with Lion's Mane. It's the committee's opinion that Troop's gummy product is the best way for consumers to take Lion's Mane."

