Troop Zero and Bitsbox Inspire Kids to Express their Individuality

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsbox, the #1 STEM subscription box for kids, along with the upcoming family film Troop Zero, will celebrate girls in STEM. Bitsbox is the first company to teach type-based coding to elementary and middle school kids, and more than a million kids have built apps on the website.

It's a new year, and a new decade, so what better time to try something new, something to show the universe who you are. If creating is part of who you are, one way you can live that is through Bitsbox.

Set in rural 1977 Georgia, in Troop Zero a free-spirited young girl dreams of making contact with outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA's Golden Record and become part of space history, with the help of an unlikely troop leader, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. The film stars Academy Award® winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Edi Patterson, Charlie Shotwell, and introducing Milan Ray, Johanna Colón and Bella Higginbotham.

Almost half (48 percent) of active Bitsbox users are girls, so the connection to Troop Zero is a natural one. Coding is a language, and like any language, it takes time and practice to learn. Plus, languages are much easier to learn at a young age. Also crucial at a young age is the encouragement to dream—kids should be able to think freely about what they are capable of and what they aspire to be when they grow up.

To spread the spirit of Troop Zero, Bitsbox will:

Include a FREE Troop Zero app project in every box delivered for the next month.

app project in every box delivered for the next month. Be featured by Amazon as the Deal of the Day on Sunday, January 19 , with an offer for 50 percent off the first box when new consumers purchase a subscription .

, with an offer for 50 percent off the first box when new consumers . Highlight a digital downloadable version of the free coding project, Troop Zero: The App, for anyone who wants to give coding a try.

"At Bitsbox, our mission is to teach all kids to code by providing challenges - just like life - so they learn how to overcome - just like the Birdie Scouts in Troop Zero," said Scott Lininger, co-founder and CEO at Bitsbox. "Amazon has been a tremendous collaborator for us, so we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this unique initiative."

To get started with Bitsbox, kids start by typing the code on the project cards provided in each box, and then progress to modifying the code to make it their own. Ultimately, kids will build their own apps from scratch, which work on real devices like tablets and phones. Kids can watch the movie Troop Zero, get inspired, then live that inspiration through creating the app.

Watch Troop Zero starting January 17 on Prime Video, and shop the Bitsbox Amazon Deal of the Day on January 19!

About Bitsbox

Bitsbox was founded in 2014 by two dads and ex-Googlers: Scott Lininger and Aidan Chopra. There are many tools that teach kids about coding, but Bitsbox is the first to teach type-based coding to elementary and middle school kids. Now, Bitsbox ships to 78 countries around the world and over 1.6 million kids coding accounts have been created. To learn more, visit bitsbox.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sara Loveday Andrea Daily On Behalf of Bitsbox Bitsbox 232591@email4pr.com 232591@email4pr.com 303-502-4274 720-476-4030

SOURCE Bitsbox

Related Links

http://www.bitsbox.com

