Trop It Like It's Hot: KYLA Crushes It This Summer with Release of New Colada Crush Flavor and Tropical Variety Pack

HOOD RIVER, Ore., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its reputation for crafting award-winning hard kombucha with pristine spring water from Mt. Hood, Oregon, KYLA Hard Kombucha is excited to unveil two enticing new offerings this summer. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, KYLA introduces a new Colada Crush flavor to its Sunbreak Series, a refreshing blend of coconut, pineapple and yuzu that promises a tropical escape with every sip. This exclusive flavor joins KYLA's popular Lychee Lemonade and Sunset Trio in the brand's new Tropical Trio Variety Pack , offering a fun and refreshing array of flavors tailored for the season.

Kyla Tropical Variety Pack

Fusing Asian flavor influences like yuzu and lychee with on-trend tropical favorites including passion fruit, guava, and orange, every sip of KYLA's Tropical Trio 6-pack tastes like vacation, and will undoubtedly be the go-to drink of Summer 2024. ColadaCrush, the brand's new Pina Colada inspired concoction, is exclusive to the Variety pack and not for sale as a single flavor purchase.

"The decision to release our Colada Crush and Tropical Trio Variety Pack was driven by our love for summer—vibrant, refreshing, and unforgettable," says KYLA Kombucha President, Morgan Robbat. "We wanted each sip to capture the season's essence by blending exotic yuzu, tropical coconut and pineapple into Colada Crush. The Tropical Trio Pack not only offers a taste of paradise to our customers, but also creates opportunities for shared moments together with friends and family—and with six cans per pack, 2 of each flavor!"

With only 130 calories per can, each flavor offers a refreshing, vegan, gluten-free, and low-sugar experience infused with live kombucha cultures and 6.5% ABV per 12 ounce can. The Tropical Trio Variety Pack will be available at select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Kroger locations across the country beginning in July 2024.

ABOUT KYLA KOMBUCHA:

KYLA is a light and refreshing, effervescent alcoholic kombucha brewed using pure Mount Hood Spring water, organic tea, and a bespoke SCOBY. Developed by a team of brewers in Hood River Oregon with over 30 years of experience, KYLA is Gluten free, vegan, low sugar and infused with live cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits that caters to a mindful and active lifestyle.

