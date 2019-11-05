Troparé Launches Innovative Service to Eliminate Broken Data from Entering B2B Digital Workflows

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troparé Inc., a leading provider of data-driven marketing and sales acceleration solutions, has launched a pre-release version of 'ValiDiffer™' – a newly developed automatic file validation service to prevent broken and problematic data from entering time-consuming ETL digital workflows.

Are you tired of receiving what should be repeated, identically formatted data files, which instead arrive with changed headers, missing columns, alternated spacing, shuffled values, different formatting, and more? All too often, data files get transferred with incorrectly formatted data, which requires both sending and receiving companies to either revert the process, demand a new file, re-upload or download a secondary file, or manually re-edit the file – all costing a significant amount of time and money. Troparé conducted a yearlong internal study of live customer data flows which showed a single client, with bi-weekly file transfers, can easily save $100,000+ in technical support costs by utilizing ValiDiffer over a 12 month period.

ValiDiffer's core competence is providing metadata trending analytics – prior to the point of transfer – to validate your scheduled ETL digital workflow. Validation occurs through automatic A/B testing, metadata baseline and trending testing, and optional user defined set criteria and thresholds.

ValiDiffer's summarized analyses are instantly reported back to the uploading party, pointing out the precise problems with the file prior to transferring to the end customer. By notifying the uploading party of defective files and identifying issues prior to entering transfer and load phases, sending and receiving parties can be assured of more consistently correct file delivery, virtually eliminating the costly 'redo' cycle.

ValiDiffer natively integrates with Box (box.com), accepts a wide variety of structured file formats, and is capable of analyzing data files of nearly any size (TB+). Troparé is on track to officially launch ValiDiffer to production in Q1, 2020.

About Troparé Inc.

Troparé is a privately held software company that develops self-service B2B data solutions, which empower marketing and sales professionals to operate more effectively and efficiently. With twenty (20) issued patents, multiple Fortune 500, and high-growth customers in various verticals, Troparé is a powerhouse within the B2B data-driven marketing and sales acceleration space.

