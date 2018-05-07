Troparé Studio, the First Multi-Faceted B2B Data Management Studio with Closed-Loop Mobile Prospecting Integrations, Accelerates Marketing and Sales Success

Troparé Studio

Designed specifically for non-technical B2B marketing and sales professionals, Troparé Studio enables users to ingest data from over forty-five (45) different sources, including all the major CRMs and (cloud-based) databases to be cleansed, transformed, standardized, and compiled prior to helping users answer questions along the lines of, 'Who are my best customers?', 'What do my campaign effectiveness scores and associated correlation metrics look like?', or 'Am I equally assigning sales territories among my sales reps based on opportunity and performance?'

Troparé Studio not only facilitates the tools to answer these questions, it empowers users to take a step further through built-in solutions like Data Matching, Machine Learning, BI & Analytics, Territory Management, Reporting and Visualizations, and List and Campaign management, in addition to its previously mentioned Data Ingestion and Transformation capabilities which can all be scheduled to run automatically as well. "Giving marketing and sales the tools to actionably operate and analyze their data not only increases productivity, it creates a completely new work methodology, accelerating the entire pipeline and ultimately business success," said Daniël Hussem, Head of Marketing at Troparé.

Company Direction

The launch of Troparé Studio marks a milestone in the company's development journey. "We originally started off as a mobile app/database development company creating enterprise prospecting applications for customers like AT&T, before getting approached by data giant Dun and Bradstreet to start developing custom database solutions for its enterprise customer tier," said Greg Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Troparé. "While developing various highly successful point-solutions for different enterprise companies over the years and recognizing their struggles, it became clear that integrating these different solutions into a single platform with a closed-loop data flow and direct integrations into our mobile sales suite would be a game-changer across the board." Further expansion of Troparé Studio capabilities are already projected in the company's roadmap.

Live demos of Troparé Studio will be held at the Troparé booth (K301) during SiriusDecisions Summit in Las Vegas later this week.

For more information, visit www.tropare.com, contact sales@tropare.com, or call us at 949.201.0577.

About Troparé Inc.

Troparé is a privately held SaaS company developing self-service B2B data solutions that empower marketing and sales professionals to operate more effectively and efficiently. With twenty (20) issued patents, multiple Fortune 50, F100, and high-growth customers in various verticals, Troparé is growing into a household name within the B2B data-driven marketing and sales acceleration space.

All Troparé solutions are built in-house in Laguna Beach, California, run entirely in the cloud, and are powered by Troparé's proprietary database engines.

