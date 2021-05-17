Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Launches New App: Trophy - Buy & Sell Cars

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group, a leading automotive dealer group operating in California, announces the launch of a groundbreaking mobile application available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store titled Trophy – Buy & Sell Cars.

Trophy – Buy & Sell Cars is the first mobile application to capture the full vehicle life cycle allowing customers to shop from thousands of new and used vehicles on the mobile application, manage service appointments, and even get an immediate estimate on the value of their vehicle. Trophy – Buy & Sell Cars is the latest in a series of innovative technologies that Trophy Automotive Dealer Group has produced to engage customers.

Users of Trophy – Buy & Sell Cars will shop new and used cars on the go and can apply for financing or leasing directly through the app. Trophy is currently focusing on the Southern California market. Commenting on the launch of the new app, Nasser Watar (Trophy's CEO) states, "We are very excited to launch the Trophy Buy & Sell Cars mobile app, our objective is to roll out our technology nationwide by the end of the year."

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is one of the largest non-public dealer groups in the State of California and also a leading Kia Dealer Group in the number of new car units sold in the US market.

