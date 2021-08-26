Trophy Pipeline, LLC Announces Open Season For Texas Expansion Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trophy Pipeline, LLC (Trophy) today announced it intends to conduct an Open Season for its Texas Expansion project. Trophy proposes to construct an approximately three mile long pipeline from a new origin located in Winkler County, Texas to its existing FERC regulated, crude oil pipeline located in Lea County, New Mexico.

Open Season

Trophy intends to conduct an Open Season to obtain long-term acreage dedications for the Texas Expansion project, which is expected to be placed into service on or around October 1, 2021.

Open Season Process

The Open Season is scheduled to begin on August 26, 2021, and end on September 26, 2021. All bids must be submitted to Trophy by 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on or before September 25, 2021.

Certain additional information regarding the Open Season can be found at on Trophy's website: https://www.ameredev.com/operations/midstream-services . All requests for Open Season documents, presentation of bids, and other correspondence should be directed to:

Floyd Hammond

Chief Operating Officer

(737) 300-4700

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This notification along together with any and all documents related to the Open Season is provided for informational purposes only. Notwithstanding anything contained herein to the contrary, this notification, any related agreements and any other documents related to the Open Season are not intended to constitute, nor shall they be construed to constitute, an offer or any binding obligation whatsoever on Trophy to proceed with the Texas Expansion project contemplated by the Open Season until Trophy has countersigned and delivered a fully executed Transportation Service Agreement (as defined in the Open Season Procedures) to an interested party. Trophy reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, terminate or extend the Open Season, in whole or in part, at any time and without advance notice, including without limitation, any ensuing discussions with any recipient of any documents related to the Open Season. Trophy further reserves the right to modify or supplement any of the documents associated with the Open Season without notice.

Under no circumstances shall Trophy or any of its members or any of its or their affiliated companies or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, attorneys, advisers and representatives be responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by any recipient of any documents associated with the Open Season or any other liability incurred by any such recipient in connection with any investigation or evaluation of the Texas Expansion project.

SOURCE Trophy Pipeline, LLC