Trophy Winners of 2023 SaaS Awards Announced

International Software Awards Program Announces Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate winners in the international SaaS Awards program have been announced this week. Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from North America and internationally.

The program boasts an array of categories for 2023, including 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

SaaS Awards winner 2023

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see truly captivating innovations. Every winner has impressed our panel as being the best of the best, offering services that lend organizations a competitive edge.

"The SaaS Awards have concluded for this year. Exposure in any of our awards programs is hotly contested and The Cloud Awards is still accepting entries through September and October. We also look forward to the next Cloud Security Awards in 2024."

Maneet Bansal, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards 2023, said: "We take immense pride in our commitment to excellence and the rigorous process we employ to evaluate the entries for The SaaS Awards.

"Our panel of esteemed, independent judges brings decades of experience from some of the most successful companies in the technology industry, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

"These experts dedicated countless hours to meticulously assess hundreds of submissions across 54 different categories, ensuring that only the most innovative, impactful, and groundbreaking SaaS solutions rise to the top. We congratulate all deserving winners today."

Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/.

The SaaS Awards will return in 2024 with a new awards program to continue its recognition of software excellence.

The 2023-24 Cloud Awards program is still open for submissions through October. The program includes a wide range of categories, such as 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' 'Cloud Project of the Year' and 'Cloud Development Innovation of the Year.'

The Cloud Security Awards, a sister recognition platform to The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards, will soon open for early 2024 entries. This cloud security program finds and promotes the best cloud security solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a complementary program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

