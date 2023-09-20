Trophy Winners of 2023 SaaS Awards Announced

News provided by

The SaaS Awards

20 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

International Software Awards Program Announces Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate winners in the international SaaS Awards program have been announced this week. Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from North America and internationally.

The program boasts an array of categories for 2023, including 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

Continue Reading
SaaS Awards winner 2023
SaaS Awards winner 2023

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see truly captivating innovations. Every winner has impressed our panel as being the best of the best, offering services that lend organizations a competitive edge.

"The SaaS Awards have concluded for this year. Exposure in any of our awards programs is hotly contested and The Cloud Awards is still accepting entries through September and October. We also look forward to the next Cloud Security Awards in 2024."

Maneet Bansal, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards 2023, said: "We take immense pride in our commitment to excellence and the rigorous process we employ to evaluate the entries for The SaaS Awards.

"Our panel of esteemed, independent judges brings decades of experience from some of the most successful companies in the technology industry, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

"These experts dedicated countless hours to meticulously assess hundreds of submissions across 54 different categories, ensuring that only the most innovative, impactful, and groundbreaking SaaS solutions rise to the top. We congratulate all deserving winners today."

Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/

The SaaS Awards will return in 2024 with a new awards program to continue its recognition of software excellence.

The 2023-24 Cloud Awards program is still open for submissions through October. The program includes a wide range of categories, such as 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' 'Cloud Project of the Year' and 'Cloud Development Innovation of the Year.'

The Cloud Security Awards, a sister recognition platform to The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards, will soon open for early 2024 entries. This cloud security program finds and promotes the best cloud security solutions.

Contact details   
For the Cloud Awards    
James Williams – head of operations    
https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/    
212-574-8117
[email protected]           

About the Cloud Awards       
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About the SaaS Awards       
The SaaS Awards is a complementary program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.       

About the Cloud Security Awards
The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

SOURCE The SaaS Awards

Also from this source

The SaaS Awards Announces Finalists of 2023

Shortlist Announced at The SaaS Awards 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.