Tropic Intake Orchestration Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropic , a leading provider of procurement software, today announced it will offer Tropic Intake Orchestration in the Coupa App Marketplace , connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa certified Tropic Intake Orchestration for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa helps teams collaborate to build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spend strategies to meet their companies' purpose.

Tropic's integration with Coupa offers an intuitive, easy–to–use intake experience for initiating requests.

On the backend, Tropic's orchestration engine ensures compliance and efficiency from Tropic Request to Coupa Purchase Requisition—and beyond.

Key Benefits include:

Easy, adaptive intake forms for all employees

Customizable questionnaires to collect requirements upfront

A visual, drag-and-drop workflow builder—no code required

Dynamic logic to route approvals in supporting platforms

Streamline documentation, InfoSec reviews, supplier onboarding, and more

Configure triggers to initiate a Purchase Requisition request in Coupa

Provide end users with activity status from other platforms in Tropic

"With the market shift towards cost savings and efficiency, the need for procurement process compliance and adoption is imperative now," said Nigel Pegg, VP & GM of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace at Coupa. "We're proud to have Tropic on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers a user-friendly front door for every procurement request that can be easily flipped into a Coupa purchase requisition."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Tropic Intake Orchestration meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting Tropic Intake Orchestration into the Coupa Business Spend Management platform gives our customers a streamlined intake experience and complete, robust P2P process," said CEO of Tropic, David Campbell. "We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform their buying process."

For more information on Tropic Intake Orchestration and how it can improve process adoption, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com .

About Tropic

Tropic helps innovative companies save time and money by delivering unprecedented visibility and control over every dollar, every contract, and every supplier in one place. We're the spend management software, data, and services you can trust—we guarantee it. Tropic is procurement paradise, where your bottom line is our top priority.

