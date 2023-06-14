Tropical Açaí announces new partnership with Dot Foods

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Behold the Power of the Amazon! Tropical Açaí has announced an exciting new partnership with Dot Foods, North America's largest food industry redistributor. This partnership significantly increases the accessibility to Tropical Açaí products for a broader set of foodservice accounts and businesses and also in more locations nationwide.

Tropical Acai has a variety of great products, including their blender cubes
Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America.
Tropical Açaí has now firmly established a strong reputation for growing and supplying the most authentic Açaí. From this family owned, wholesale distributor and bulk supplier of 100% organic, non-GMO Açaí and Pitaya, comes further recognition of the increasing demand for their frozen and shelf-stable products.

"As a uniquely vertical integrated company, our ability to maintain control over the whole process of growing, harvesting, processing and packaging through to sales and distribution is making us an attractive, reliable, partnering option" said Renata Prates, CEO. "Our average of 35% CAGR over the last 5 years is because from the farm to the table, we guarantee the quality of our product, ensuring it has all of the powerful combination of antioxidants and omega oils".

This latest announcement marks a significant 12-month period for this fast-growing inventive company adding two new innovative products (see below*) to their portfolio and all of which are now available through Dot Foods.

"We're excited about our partnership. Tropical Acai has a variety of great products, including their blender cubes," said CJ Pilliod, senior business development manager with Dot Foods. "It's a unique Acai item in a category where we continue to see growth. With this new partnership, Tropical Acai gives Dot Foods the ability to offer a range of exciting options for the highest quality Açaí and Pitaya. From their market leading frozen sorbets and pulp to their new organic liquid acai 36-month shelf-stable.

Acai Sorbet Pail:

Organic Acai Sorbet - 22lb Pail Dot Item # 758693

Acai & Pitaya Smoothie Packs:

Organic Acai Pure (no sugar added) Packs 60 / 3.5 oz packs

Dot Item# 758695

Organic Acai Authentic Mix Packs 60 / 3.5 oz packs

Dot Item #758704

Red Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Packs (no added sugar) 60 / 3.5 oz packs

Dot item # 758701

*Blender Cubes:

Organic Acai Pure Cubes (no added sugar) 8kg case

Dot item # 758700

Organic Authentic Acai Mix Cubes (only 9gms sugar) 8kg case Dot item # 758703 

Red Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Cubes (no added sugar) 6kg case

Dot item # 758702

*Shelf-Stable Liquid Acai:

Organic Acai Bowl in a Bag- shelf-stable liquid acai for soft-serve Dot item # 758699

About Tropical Açaí.
Tropical Açaí, LLC is a woman led, multimillion dollar, family-owned company and a leading provider to the frozen fruit and beverage industry. Tropical Açaí is dedicated to developing and supplying the highest quality, unadulterated Açaí and Pitaya products. With offices in New Jersey and Florida, USA and in Belem do Para, Brazil, it is today a major global supplier. Please visit www.tropicalacai.com for more information.

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION: 
Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot's 13th U.S. location will open in Manchester, Tennessee, in 2023. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

Contact Info
Renata Prates
Tropical Acai LLC
+1.855.550.2225
[email protected]com

