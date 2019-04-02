Tropical Breeze Realty Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Franchise System

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Breeze Realty today announced that it has affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty, under the leadership of owner/broker Jan Fanstill. Under its new name, the brokerage will continue to provide full real estate services to buyers, sellers and renters throughout the Southwest Florida area, and will now also benefit from the world-class marketing and technology tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

With nearly 20 years of real estate experience in the Southwest Florida area, Fanstill has in-depth knowledge about the many unique housing communities and takes pride in pairing each client up with the community that will best serve their specific lifestyle needs, such as golfing, boating or proximity to beaches and historic districts.

After obtaining her real estate license in 2001, she spent the next 15 years amassing industry knowledge by working for a variety of real estate firms and even a home-building company before she opened Tropical Breeze Realty in 2016.

"Century 21 Real Estate provides the advantage of a globally recognized brand name and impressive technology tools that will allow our business to grow and better serve our customers," said Fanstill. "Our company is dedicated to ensuring every client has an extraordinary experience and now with the backing of the CENTURY 21 System, my team of dedicated sales agents will have the edge they need to help their businesses thrive."

While Tropical Breeze Realty was approached by several franchise companies,

Century 21 Real Estate was the only company that allowed Fanstill and her team to operate independently and preserve their strong culture. The recent CENTURY 21 rebranding also influenced the team's decision to purchase a franchise, said Fanstill, as the new direction of the company has resonated really well with prospective buyers.

"I love hearing that our recent rebranding has been so appealing to industry professionals," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty and I look forward to watching the business grow and expand to further serve the communities in Southwest Florida."

About CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty

CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers in Southwest Florida. The office is located at 1680 El Jobean Road #4, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,600 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

