Tropical Depression Beta: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Southeast Texas
Sep 22, 2020, 20:49 ET
HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to southeast Texas residents who stand to be affected by Tropical Depression Beta.
Six U-Haul Companies have made 50 self-storage facilities available in the area.
"Rain is currently soaking Houston and the rest of southeast Texas," said Jerry Lunn, U-Haul Company of Gulf Coast Texas president. "The storms aren't expected to clear out until later this week so the risk of flooding is significant. We urge residents to take advantage of our secure self-storage at no cost for one month."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baytown
2703 N. Main St.
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 428-1564
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Ave.
2813 Texas Ave.
College Station, TX 77840
(979) 696-5111
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe
1305 I-45 S.
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-5489
U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Chaparral
1201 N. Chaparral
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 884-8248
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Corpus Christi
5129 Kostoryz Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 855-8026
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Crosstown
3611 S. Port
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 855-4434
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Padre Island Drive
4344 S Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 855-3977
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Cypress
21346 FM 529
Cypress, TX 77433
(281) 500-9004
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 290 & Fairbanks
14225 Northwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77040
(713) 462-2729
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alief Saigon
11334 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 933-1860
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beltway Southwest
11300 S Sam Houston Parkway W.
Houston, TX 77031
(281) 407-2750
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bissonnet
10811 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX 77099
(281) 530-8005
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Champion Forest
7022 Cypress Creek Parkway
Houston, TX 77069
(281) 580-8190
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Copperfield
8330 Hwy. 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 855-0347
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dairy Ashford
2415 S. Dairy Ashford Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 596-9615
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Houston
1617 San Jacinto St.
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 654-1618
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Energy Corridor
11010 Old Katy Road
Houston, TX 77043
(713) 722-8051
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fuqua
12475 Gulf Freeway
Houston, TX 77034
(281) 922-5801
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenspoint Mall
11911 North Freeway
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 445-1010
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hobby Airport Area
8550 Gulf Freeway
Houston, TX 77017
(713) 944-9991
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Richey
16405 I-45 N.
Houston, TX 77090
(281) 440-5113
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Tidwell
5333 North Freeway
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 695-6739
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Memorial City
10220 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77043
(713) 464-2713
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mesa Road
8801 Mesa Road
Houston, TX 77028
(713) 631-2344
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Meyerland Area
6808 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 772-5606
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at Louisiana
2420 Louisiana St.
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-2998
U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Sam Houston & Antoine
11202 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77066
(281) 444-8028
U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium
10621 S. Main St.
Houston, TX 77025
(713) 668-7144
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sugarland Airport Area
8518 Hwy. 6 S.
Houston, TX 77083
(281) 879-6065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Terrace Oaks
3220 FM 1960 W.
Houston, TX 77068
(281) 444-0457
U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Heights
4825 W. 34th St.
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 680-1964
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Veterans Memorial
12455 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77014
(281) 444-6889
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westbelt
10515 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-9431
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westchase
2890 W. Sam Houston Parkway S.
Houston, TX 77042
(713) 785-3889
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westfield
2720 FM 1960 E.
Houston, TX 77073
(281) 821-1875
U-Haul Storage Voss Road at Westheimer
2305 S. Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 785-2101
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Oaks
14900 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77082
(281) 556-5194
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westpark
6040 Westpark Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 664-8599
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westwood
8015 S Gessner Road
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 995-5512
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willowbrook
9411 FM 1960 W.
Houston, TX 77070
(281) 890-2141
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy at Grand Parkway North
1633 W. Grand Parkway N.
Katy, TX 77493
(281) 394-1946
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy
20435 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX 77450
(281) 599-8808
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood
22250 Hwy. 59 N.
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 358-8646
U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Marque
4701 Gulf Freeway
La Marque, TX 77568
(409) 935-9352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of League City
351 Gulf Freeway S.
League City, TX 77573
(281) 338-8778
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena
3536 Red Bluff Road
Pasadena, TX 77503
(713) 475-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring
1609 Spring Cypress Road
Spring, TX 77388
(281) 350-1838
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlands
24540 I-45
Spring, TX 77386
(281) 364-7913
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Stafford
603 FM 1092
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 261-2292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clear Lake
16250 Galveston Road
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 486-5799
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open to meet the needs of its communities throughout 2020. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
SOURCE U-Haul