Tropical Escape Resort Homes near Orlando, Florida Now Offers Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott International

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. and KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- http://tropicalescaperesorthomes.com/ a home rental company in the Kissimmee area, announced today that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting December 17, 2019. Marriott International's new home rental offering provides members of Marriott Bonvoy, the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards – and all of its guests – more options to choose from when looking to book travel.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will feature Tropical Escape homes in approximately 75 Homes in ChampionsGate, Kissimmee, Florida

Before being launched to the platform, a selection of Tropical Escape Resort Homes rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.

"Our primary focus is on providing an end to end guest experience for each and every guest that stays in our vacation homes" said President, Birgit Daniel. Tropical Escape Resort Homes CEO Matthew Daniel added "Our team is a dedicated group of professionals and we believe in differentiating our homes offering travelers the excitement that a vacation home can bring without compromising the quality that resort guests are accustomed to receiving. Staying in a Tropical Escape Resort Home in partnership with Homes & Villas by Marriott International should an unforgettable."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott International service, which will be adopted by Tropical Escape Resort Homes include:

24/7 support and check-in

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Child-friendly items upon request, such as high chairs and travel cribs

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International marks Marriott International's entrance into the home rental space, offering travelers access to 5,000 premium and luxury homes located in over 190 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, Caribbean and Latin America. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests' most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

Tropical Escape Resort Homes specializes in premium resort home accommodations, providing travelers a resort experience while giving travelers the privacy of their own spacious vacation home. With a vision and goal to standardize the industry and trailblaze success for investors and travelers alike, it became established in March 2006. The Property Management Company has nearly 14 years of experience. Tropical Escape Resort Homes is the only management company in the Kissimmee/ChampionsGate area appointed by VisitFlorida as an Official Florida Welcome Center, located in the heart of ChampionsGate provides its own Concierge, Check-In, and Welcome Center. AAA certified, Tropical Escape and its team look for daily opportunities to elevate the experience of all types of travelers.

