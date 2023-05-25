Tropical Forest Products Partners with Logan Lumber Company to Distribute Black Label™ Ipe in Florida

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products announced it has partnered with Logan Lumber Company Inc. to distribute its Black Label brand of premium Ipe and other tropical hardwoods graded to the highest standards. Based in Tampa, FL, Logan Lumber has served Florida's retail lumber dealers since 1929, providing excellent service and offering the building industry's best brands. Acquired by Weekes Forest Products in 2006, Logan Lumber joined one of North America's foremost wholesale lumber and building distributors. 

"The Black Label team is excited to partner with Logan Lumber to continue the expansion of our network of distributors to meet the rising demand in the Tampa Bay area for premium architectural grade, certified sustainable tropical hardwoods," said Kris Kanagenthran, Chief Executive Officer, Tropical Forest Products. "Black Label is proud to offer the highest quality wood products through one of Florida's most innovative wholesale lumber and building products distributors."

"Logan Lumber Company is proud to partner with Tropical Forest Products as a Black Label Ipe dealer in the state of Florida," said Doug Reagan, Account Manager, Logan Lumber Co. "For example, Black Label Ipe is a high-quality premium grade that is in high demand."

Black Label sets a new level of quality for the lumber industry with impeccable strength and impressive performance in every product, thanks to Black Label's kiln-dried process. With applications ranging from decking, cladding, and ceilings to timber sizes and architectural millwork, each board must be Premium Architectural Grade or superior to earn the Black Label title.

Black Label selectively harvests its premium grade lumber to exceed the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Unifloresta for the brand's Ipe, Jatoba, BulletWood and Tigerwood-- all 100% legally sourced from South America. Black Label also offers thermally modified Kebony and ThermoWood with Novawood technology.

Tropical Forest Products' Black Label brand has been awarded for excellence with an Architizer A+ Award and several media awards.  They offer a complete marketing support program with a strong online presence, all with the dealer, contractor, architect, designer and homeowner in mind. 

Learn more about Black Label at https://blacklabelwood.com. Learn more about Logan Lumber Company at https://weekesforest.com/tampa-fl/.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, with on-time delivery, commitment to client service, and the best prices on the market.

About Logan Lumber Company

Logan Lumber Company is a wholesale building material distributor, serving Florida since 1929. Logan Lumber was acquired by Weekes Forest Products in early 2006, joining one of America's foremost wholesale lumber and building product distributors. It has been a great combination as Logan continues to innovate and add new products.

More news releases in similar topics

