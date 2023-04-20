Tropical Forest Products Teams Up with Four Corners of South Carolina to Distribute Black Label™ Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products announced today that it is partnering with Four Corners Building Supply, as an official distributor of Tropical's Black Label™ brand of premium Ipe, Cumaru, Garapa and other tropical hardwoods graded to the highest standards. Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, Four Corners serves the Low Country as a leading distributor of premium building materials.

Applications range from decking, cladding, and ceilings to timber sizes and architectural Millwork and each board must be Premium Architectural Grade or superior to earn the Black Label title.

"The high standards of our Black Label architectural grade lumber meet the quality and service needs of Four Corners' customers," said Brian Lotz, Technical Director for Tropical Forest Products. "This is a tremendous opportunity for expansion in South Carolina's high-demand wood market."

"I have been buying tropical hardwood decking for over 30 years in the Charleston area," said Larry Broadway, Four Corners Purchasing Manager. "The quality, consistency and breadth of product offerings are by far the best I have seen in the market. When paired with Tropical Forest Products' Legal Lumber™ Due Care environmental compliance program, we know that our customers are assured of the best possible hardwood decking outcome and the most ethically sourced hardwood decking, accessories and cladding products on the market at competitive prices."

Black Label exceeds Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Unifloresta standards for Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, BulletWood and Tigerwood, all 100% legally sourced from South America. They will also offer thermally modified Kebony and ThermoWood with Novawood technology.

Black Label focuses on the dealer, contractor, architect and homeowner with its website at https://blacklabelwood.com. Learn more about Four Corners Building Suppy at www.buildfcbs.com.

About Four Corners Building Supply

Based in North Charleston, SC. Four Corners Building Supply is a full-service lumber yard with an expansive product inventory. They provide a wide array of exterior and interior building supplies throughout the greater Charleston area.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber and deliver products on time, maintain commitment to clients and maintain the best prices in the market.

SOURCE Tropical Forest Products