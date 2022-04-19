Tropical Seas Clothing To Sponsor And Participate In The Beach Clean - Battle Of The Bags

BRICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to giving back to mother earth, there's nothing better than being able to clean some of the trash that's been left behind. The Beach Clean - Battle of the Bags annual event at Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, is one such event where the community gets together to make the beaches cleaner and a more enjoyable experience for loved ones. For last year's event, more than 200 people attended and participated in cleaning the town of Point Pleasant Beach, and this year the event is planning to knock those numbers out of the water!

Tropical Seas Clothing

For the team at Tropical Seas Clothing, this is considered the bread and butter of giving back to the community and most importantly, mother earth. Their mission has always been to clean up the oceans one piece at a time by donating a percentage of their profits to causes that aim to keep oceans and beaches healthy. This year, they couldn't let the opportunity pass to partner with The Beach Clean - Battle of the Bags event from BoardDash as a Captain Sponsor for this amazing event!

This event will offer prizes, giveaways, and raffles to keep the energies high and people motivated to keep helping our surrounding environment. There will also be delicious food accompanied by live music presented by a special guest to set the tone — this is a party you don't want to miss! If you are interested in participating, the event is calling all volunteers to ensure that we'll break the records from last year's cleaning event.

If you can't attend the event, Tropical Seas Clothing has made it possible to keep supporting such a wonderful cause. By purchasing any of their eco-friendly, ethically sourced, and sustainable clothing lines, you will still be helping this and other events that they participate in to give mother earth a second chance!

Don't miss out on The Beach Clean - Battle of the Bags hosted at Point Pleasant Beach, NJ April 30th, 2022 10am - 3pm. The team at Tropical Seas Clothing, along with dozens of volunteers, businesses, and other great organizations, will be putting all their efforts towards cleaning the area and making sure that they continue to have a pristine beach and town. Don't miss this opportunity to give back to the community and the environment!

