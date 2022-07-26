Enter to win an Immersive Songwriter Bootcamp in Sayulita, Mexico

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all songwriters and producers, win a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of the bootcamp of your dreams. Trubify's on-going commitment to an artist-first platform has forged a partnership with Academy145 songwriting retreats, and Listen For Life to provide a truly unique songwriting experience.

This could be you - in beautiful Sayulita, Mexico Tropical Sessions Hosted by Academy145

Enter to win the Tropical Sessions Songwriter Contest and walk away with free tuition ($2,000 value), 4 fully produced collaborative songs actively pitched for sync and cut opportunities, 4 mentor led class discussions, room and board, and transportation to and from airport (airfare not included). The Academy145 songwriting bootcamp will take place on October 24-29, 2022 in the beautiful surf town of Sayulita, Mexico.

This immersive and mentored retreat will guide artists to complete 4 collaborative and fully produced songs for sync placement with industry assistance by Academy145 publishing partners. This is not only a chance to learn invaluable insider tips about writing for film and television, pitching songs, and marketing strategies, but also an opportunity to co-write with renowned writers and producers. Level up your skills in one of the most beautiful and inspiring locations on the planet!

"This partnership with Trubify and Listen For Life is a match made in tropical paradise," says Academy145 co-founder Phil Brezina. "A songwriter's best friend is inspiration, which allows for new perspectives and draws a deeper well on existing material. Sayulita is a super vibrant and idyllic Mexican beach town where our writers can be inspired by a new cultural mindset, or by the mental wanderings generated from floating in the warm pacific waters."

"The professional songwriting and production industry is historically known for its many biases and prejudices", says Academy145 Production Mentor, Keith Lawrence. "We at Academy145 believe that ALL MUSIC is not only a form of self-expression, but also a form of HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL PRESERVATION, rooted in diversity, inclusion, representation, and acknowledgement as the essential principles; for all people, all cultures, and all histories."

To enter the Tropical Sessions Songwriter Contest, artists must download the Free Trubify app, go live or upload as many of their original songs before the deadline of 11:59 pm PST on August 19, 2022. Artists must include "Academy145'' in their stream titles to be entered into the contest.

Click here for more information on the Tropical Sessions

Media Contact:

Trevor Zinn

9494846641

[email protected]

SOURCE Trubify