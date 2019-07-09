Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Accelerates Targeted Expansion And Achieves Significant Growth In The First Half Of 2019

ATLANTA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today its significant achievements in the first half of 2019, opening 58 restaurants and signing 75 franchise agreements.

In May, the brand celebrated a major milestone opening its 750th location in Sugarland, TX. Today, with more than 775 cafes open, the company is on track to continue to build upon its momentum with a goal to open 130 cafes, sign more than 175 franchise agreements and grow same-store sales five percent in 2019.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been able to propel development due to its targeted efforts in priority growth markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte and Tampa. Over the past year, the brand's leadership team, including CEO, Charles Watson, hosted meet and greet events in some of these markets. As a result, the brand signed multiple franchise deals including a five-unit agreement in Dallas-Fort Worth and a seven-unit agreement in Chicago. In addition during the first half of 2019, more than one-third of the brand's openings were in its targeted markets. During the second half of the year, the leadership team will continue hosting additional events in Philadelphia and Houston.

With this continued success, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has also earned top industry awards such as NRN's Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

"We came out of the gate strong in the first half of the year and are enthusiastic to continue this momentum throughout the rest of 2019, said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. From our in-market events, deal signings and new openings to our prestigious industry recognitions, we are positioned to continue the brand's remarkable growth to reach our goal of 1,500 locations over the next five years."

Additionally, June 14th marked the celebration of the brand's annual National Flip Flop Day®, a one-day customer appreciation event also designed to bring awareness to the system's fundraising efforts for its national charitable partner, Camp Sunshine. The brand has raised more than $1.1 million for Camp Sunshine this year alone, allowing the organization to provide an authentic camp experience for children with life threatening illnesses and their entire families. Over the years, the cumulative total the brand has raised for Camp Sunshine reaches nearly $7.5 million.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities in markets throughout the U.S, including Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City, among others. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000 which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Total investment for a new cafe opening ranges between $246,500 and $580,500. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company's 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

For more information about owning a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com or call 770-293-8377.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 775 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2019, as well as Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2019.

