Tropical Smoothie Cafe brings warmth to Maine this February

CASCO, Maine, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think about the word "camp," a very distinct set of images come to mind. Depending on your personal experiences with camping as a child or an adult, these images may include scenes of swimming, fishing, hiking, crafting, spending time in nature and relaxing by a campfire. Typically, these images are rooted in warm weather activities, but for families with children battling life-threatening illnesses, the need for rest and rejuvenation isn't seasonal. Camp Sunshine located in Maine – a state known for being both a summer playground and a winter wonderland – is meeting that need during all seasons; and Tropical Smoothie Cafe is helping make that happen this February from the 14 – 18.

With 22 sessions held annually that can accommodate up to 40 families per session, Camp Sunshine is a true year-round camp that highlights the opportunities created by Maine's hearty winters as much as those available in the summer months. Families join others in sipping hot cocoa by a roaring fire, ice skating and snowshoeing. Simple experiences that turn into cherished memories making the winter camp experience a necessity for the families Camp Sunshine serves. Tropical Smoothie Cafe helps the "sunshine" all year long.

A closer look at a Camp Sunshine winter session is available online at www.campsunshine.org/winter-video.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine is one of the only programs in the nation offered year-round with the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 830 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2019, as well as Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2019.

