TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® KICKS OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH NO KID HUNGRY® TO HELP END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

Better-for-you brand brings back fan-favorite Sunshine Smoothie® to encourage guests to spread sunshine this fall

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is partnering with No Kid Hungry to support efforts to end childhood hunger and help kids shine bright all year long. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 4, $1* from every Sunshine Smoothie purchased will go to No Kid Hungry.

Every $1 donated can help provide 10 meals to kids.** Through Oct. 4, guests can also participate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, in-cafe or in-app, to benefit No Kid Hungry.

This is the first year the brand is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids access to three healthy meals a day.

"Our new partnership with No Kid Hungry helps fulfill our mission to spread sunshine and inspire better within our communities," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We believe in serving food and smoothies that truly nourish our guests and our communities, which is why partnering with a leading national nonprofit focused on connecting kids with healthy meals is the perfect alliance for us."

"Food is the most important school supply. It helps students learn, focus and thrive. But 1 in 6 kids in the U.S. could face hunger this year," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "This back-to-school season, we are so grateful to have the support of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, its franchisees and guests to ensure that all kids have the healthy food they need to thrive, in and out of the classroom."

For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

*$1 per Sunshine Smoothie purchased between 8/31/22-10/4/22 will be donated to No Kid Hungry®️ to help get all kiddos the healthy food they need to shine bright. Did you know just $1 can help provide 10 meals?!**

**No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,100 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

