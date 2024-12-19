Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Selects Horizon Media as Media Agency of Record to Accelerate Nationwide Growth

Leading fast-casual brand taps Horizon Media to amplify brand visibility and drive guest engagement across key markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the nation's largest smoothie chain and a leader in the fast-casual category, has named Horizon Media its media agency of record following a competitive review. This partnership is set to elevate the brand's national footprint through Horizon Media's data-driven strategies, advanced technology and innovative media solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is consolidating its national and local media budgets into a single, unified fund, positioning the brand to drive greater sales and transactions while enhancing guest engagement across key markets. Horizon Media will manage an annual media budget of approximately $50 million, overseeing communication planning, media investment, measurement and the integration of cutting-edge tools to deliver impactful results.

"2025 will be a transformative year for Tropical Smoothie Cafe as we leverage the collective strength of our marketing investment to drive unprecedented growth," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer at Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Horizon Media demonstrated leadership in strategic planning, investment, data and tech, which will accelerate media's contribution to our business. Their passion for and understanding of our business and category will unlock the full potential of our brand and help make Tropical Smoothie Cafe a beloved household name."

Gene Turner, President Chief Global Client Officer at Horizon Media, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with Tropical Smoothie Cafe as they embark on a journey to amplify their national presence. By integrating advanced technology, robust analytics and actionable product insights, we aim to deliver measurable growth and deepen customer engagement. As industry disruptors ourselves, we share a passion for innovation and look forward to contributing to the incredible success story that Tropical Smoothie Cafe is writing."

This strategic partnership highlights Horizon Media's expertise in delivering targeted, innovative media strategies uniquely tailored to the fast-casual dining sector. With Horizon Media by its side, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is well-positioned to leverage its consolidated media investments to broaden its guest reach, enhance brand recognition and create memorable experiences for smoothie enthusiasts nationwide.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its mission to lead with humanity to build trusted relationships and deliver unmatched insights, innovation, and outcomes to its clients, partners, and communities. Awarded as one of the most innovative companies in the industry and with market-leading workplace satisfaction levels, the company is frequently recognized for its client excellence and has earned numerous "Best Workplace" awards reflecting its commitment to the diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being of everyone in the organization.

