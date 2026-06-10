Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Sets Sail with a Moana-Inspired 'How Far You'll Mango Smoothie' and Collectible Sticker Packs

Limited-time smoothie blends mango, pineapple and guava for a bright, tropical escape

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe® launches its newest limited-time offering — the "How Far You'll Mango Smoothie" — in celebration of Disney's live-action Moana, which sails into theaters on July 10. Available starting today, the vibrant new smoothie invites guests to journey beyond the reef and experience their own adventure.

The How Far You’ll Mango Smoothie is available today through Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Blended with mango, pineapple and guava, the How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is made for summer, delivering bright, tropical flavors in a refreshing way. Inspired by the spirit of exploration at the heart of Moana, the smoothie offers a fun, flavorful way for kids, parents and everyone in between to experience the live-action movie and channel their inner wayfinder.

Each How Far You'll Mango Smoothie purchase comes with a collectible sticker pack inspired by Moana's journey, bringing a splash of island adventure to every visit. Available while supplies last, guests will receive one of three unique packs, each featuring five special edition stickers. The sticker packs are a fun way to take a little piece of the story home with you.

"Moana celebrates adventures and discovery, and we want guests to experience that same feeling when they step into our cafes," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Blending sunny tropical flavors like mango and guava, the How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is a delicious way to bring a little movie magic to summer."

The How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is available in two sizes, a 24 oz. regular and a 12 oz. kids' size. This smoothie marks the second year of the brand's collaboration with Disney, following the 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie inspired by the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie in 2025.

The How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is available today through Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. Guests can expect to soak up the fun vibe of the collaboration in-cafe, across the brand's digital and social channels and via paid media across TV and digital touchpoints. For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

About Disney's Live-Action Moana

In Moana, Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2. Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of Moana exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe