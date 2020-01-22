Tropicana and Ellie Kemper Raise a Glass to One of the Brightest Moments of 2020

Tropicana believes that everyone deserves a moment of real brightness in their day, and those moments are made to be celebrated. Whether it's enjoying a glass of Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, spending quality time with their family, or watching the sunrise, moments of brightness can come in many ways.

"More than ever, people are looking for moments of brightness to enhance their every day," says Patrick Kalotis, SVP and GM, PepsiCo Juice Portfolio. "To us, Tropicana is bottled sunshine. That's why we are thrilled to partner with brightness personified, Ellie Kemper, to surprise and delight New Yorkers on a winter morning and recognize this special Manhattanhenge sunrise."

Kemper has been serving up sunshine and smiles for more than a decade. As a new mother of two, she embodies the values of modern families who appreciate bright moments amid the chaos of their everyday routines.

"I try to look for the joy in every situation—both big and small. A simple giggle from my kids can brighten my day in a big way, or even stealing a quiet minute for myself in the morning has tremendous power," says Kemper. "I'm thrilled to partner with Tropicana to encourage everyone to cherish those little moments of brightness, and as a New Yorker, what better way than by greeting the Manhattanhenge sunrise?"

The pop-up experience comes on the heels of Tropicana's new masterbrand campaign, "Sip Your Sunshine," which celebrates just that: the brightness that a single sip of delicious Tropicana can bring. It shines a light on the modern, authentic, everyday occurrences that bring moments of happiness into our lives—the same brightness that Tropicana has provided for 70 years and is now bringing to a new generation. The national television spots began airing on Monday, January 20.

About Tropicana

Tropicana Products, Inc., has been making orange juice for 70 years, creating the best-tasting, most nutritious orange juice possible. A heritage brand, Tropicana has always had a deep tradition of innovation—developing flash pasteurization and pioneering juice transport from Florida to New York, changing the American breakfast table forever. A division of PepsiCo, Inc., Tropicana is the leading producer and marketer of branded fruit juices under a variety of names, including Tropicana Pure Premium, Trop50, Tropicana Premium Drinks, and Tropicana Essentials. For more information about Tropicana, visit Tropicana.com .

