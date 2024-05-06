Tropicana Brands Group Appoints Olu Beck to Board of Directors

Ms. Beck joins as the ninth and final Board Member, rounding out an esteemed group of advisors charged with guiding the joint venture's trajectory

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropicana Brands Group (TBG), the leader in fresh and chilled beverages, today announced the appointment of Olu Beck to its Board of Directors effective May 6, 2024. In this role, Ms. Beck will primarily focus on guiding TBG through its next phase of innovation and sustainable growth.

Olu Beck

Ms. Beck is an accomplished consumer products executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in the Consumer-Packaged Goods industry at consumer companies including Mars Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Wholesome! Inc. She brings a unique blend of innovation and strategic skills to TBG and she has a proven track record for unlocking growth and sustainable profitability for businesses. She lends her expertise to a variety of other boards, including Denny's Inc., Saputo Inc., and Freshpet Inc., and serves as a thought leader and industry speaker.

"Olu's extraordinary vision and dedication to the Consumer-Packaged Goods industry align seamlessly with Tropicana Brands Group's mission to nourish and delight one sip at a time and drive transformational growth," says Glen Walter, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group. "She is an inspirational and innovation-focused business leader with a reputation for developing a future-forward vision and strategy, and we are lucky to have her."

"Tropicana Brands Group has an exciting story and opportunity that is unique to the CPG and beverage industry," says Olu Beck. "I am thrilled to join the TBG Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing my financial and consumer expertise to the Board, working in partnership with Management as TBG leverages its significant competitive advantage and delivers high-quality, sustainable products that enable long-term value for all stakeholders."

This announcement comes on the heels of the appointment of two, new PepsiCo executives to the Board: Global Chief People Officer, Becky Schmitt and PepsiCo Beverages North America Chief Marketing Officer, Greg Lyons. They round out an esteemed panel of advisors which also includes:

Frederic Stevenin, Managing Partner, PAI Partners and Chairman of the Board, TBG

Maud Brown , Partner and Head of US Team, PAI Partners

, Partner and Head of US Team, PAI Partners Winston Song , Partner and Consumer Lead in the US, PAI Partners

, Partner and Consumer Lead in the US, PAI Partners Jim Pittman , EVP, and Global Head of Equity, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI)

, EVP, and Global Head of Equity, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) Jim Lee , Deputy Chief Financial Officer, PepsiCo

, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, PepsiCo Patrice Bula , Chairman, Froneri and Former EVP, Nestle SA

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com .

About Olu Beck

Ms. Beck is an experienced CPG executive and board member with significant leadership, financial and operational expertise. She has more than 25 years of experience at leading consumer companies including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Wholesome!, CFO of Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) as well as other senior executive roles at leading consumer companies, Mars Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc. Currently, Olu is Founder and CEO of The Beck Group NJ, a boutique advisory and consulting firm driving value creation in venture and private equity-backed Consumer-Packaged Goods companies. She sits on the Boards and Audit Committees of Denny's Inc. and Saputo Inc. as well as the Board and Operations Committee of Freshpet Inc. She was recently Chair of the Audit Committee of Hostess Inc., prior to its acquisition by J.M. Smucker in November 2023. She is a thought leader and industry speaker at forums such as Nasdaq/Equilar Board Leadership Forum and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Summit. She was a member of the 2023 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Board Culture. Olu is a graduate of St John's College, Oxford University, England and earned her Masters with Merit from University College London, England.

