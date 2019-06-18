Tropicana Las Vegas Raises $28,000 For Three Square Food Bank During 'Summer Cookout Featuring Robert Irvine' Event

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday evening, Tropicana Las Vegas celebrated the kick-off of the 13th installment Las Vegas Restaurant Week with its 'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine'. In its third year, guests were invited to dine out for a cause at Robert Irvine's Public House and helped raise $28,000 for Three Square Food Bank, providing more than 84,000 meals to food insecure residents of Southern Nevada.

PHOTOS: Summer Cookout 2019 at Tropicana Las Vegas (Photo Credit: Powers Imagery)

"Each year the Summer Cookout at Tropicana Las Vegas continues to grow. Through the generosity of the many sponsors and guests at the event, we were able to raise nearly double our sponsorship dollars from last year," said Aaron Rosenthal, General Manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. "Seeing members of the Las Vegas community come together to help raise over $86,000 in the past three years, providing 258,000 meals to those in need, is an amazing opportunity and we're proud to be a part of."

Guests celebrated the season with the ultimate dine-around experience with Chef Robert Irvine. Throughout the evening, guests indulged in a variety of specialty summer-inspired dishes and refreshing beverages, courtesy of Tropicana Las Vegas' venues such as Oakville Steakhouse, Robert Irvine's Public House, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, and Trago Lounge.

As the evening continued, guests enjoyed a special live performance by one of the world's greatest Frank Sinatra tribute artists from the acclaimed cast of 'Legends in Concert.' In addition, Robert Irvine's Public House Executive Chef Kelsey Macstravic and Three Square Executive Chef Ryan Brown went head-to-head in the ultimate slider cookoff, and Chef Brown took the win with his delectable slider creation.

"Summer Cookout is one of my favorite events of the year! It's an absolute honor to have partnered with Three Square for the third year in a row," said Chef Irvine. "This event is incredibly special to me and the fact that it benefits Three Square Food Bank makes it all worthwhile. I am thrilled at how many guests came out to celebrate the kick-off of Las Vegas Restaurant Week at Robert Irvine's Public House inside Tropicana and look forward to continued success for years to come."

Menu highlights for the evening included Wagyu beef sliders with a Public House sauce and micro watercress; hickory smoked dry rubbed baby back ribs with a Public House BBQ sauce; hamachi poke parfait with unagi sauce; baby tomato and creamy burrata with balsamic pearls; an assortment of mini pizzas; chocolate and orange pops, and more.

'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine' was sponsored by Golden Road Brewing. Additional sponsors included Ambros Banana Whiskey, Empress 1908 Gin, Fever-Tree, Moneytree, and WAXIE.

Proceeds from the evening benefited Three Square in its fight to eradicate hunger in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Restaurant Week gives restaurants in the local community the opportunity to give back through the culinary arts. Since 2007, nearly 5 million meals have been provided for those struggling with hunger through the 12-day culinary event. Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2019 will run June 17 through June 28.

For more information, visit www.troplv.com.

About Tropicana Las Vegas

Set on the famed Four Corners with commanding views of the Las Vegas Strip, Tropicana Las Vegas® - a DoubleTree by Hilton is a Penn National Gaming destination and boasts stylish rooms, suites and luxury villas, complete with acclaimed restaurants, premier entertainment options and a 50,000-square-foot casino. The resort redefines the expectations of today's global travelers by providing a casually elegant experience on The Strip, all with a South Beach rhythm and vibe. The property also features Trago Lounge, Glow® a Mandara Spa and fitness center, Laugh Factory Comedy Club and restaurants such as Bacio® Breakfast, Oakville Steakhouse, Robert Irvine's Public House, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen and Savor Bruch Buffet, plus on-the-go options such as Barista Café, Fresh Mix and South Beach Food Court. For more information, visit www.troplv.com.

About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 39 million meals – the equivalent of more than 47 million pounds of food and grocery product – per year through a network of nearly 1,400 community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

SOURCE Tropicana Las Vegas

