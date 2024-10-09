Tropicana Las Vegas Says Final Farewell with Historic Implosion, Making Way for A's Ballpark and Bally's Entertainment Resort

Photos, b-roll and other media assets are linked here .

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dazzling finale that lit up the Las Vegas skyline, the legendary Tropicana Las Vegas bid farewell with a breathtaking display of fireworks and a 555-drone show, culminating in a 22-second implosion at 2:30 a.m. PT. The demolition marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Las Vegas, paving the way for the A's state-of-the-art ballpark and a world-class entertainment resort in partnership with Bally's Corporation, a cornerstone of Vegas hospitality and gaming.

Tropicana Las Vegas implosion clears the way for A's ballpark and Bally's entertainment resort destination.

"Bally's is honored to have been part of this historic moment, bidding farewell to the iconic Tropicana," said Soo Kim, chairman of Bally's Corporation. "As we celebrate its legacy, we look ahead to building a world-class entertainment resort, the future home of the Athletics, and cementing Las Vegas as the ultimate sports and entertainment capital."

"The demolition of the Tropicana represents an important milestone in the process of bringing A's baseball to the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip and the community of Southern Nevada," said John Fisher, owner of the A's. "We hope that, in time, this site will become a place of unforgettable experiences for fans of the game. We extend our gratitude to Bally's and GLPI for their partnership as we embark on this project together."

As a countdown to the implosion, Fireworks by Grucci orchestrated a spectacular drone and fireworks display. The implosion of the Tropicana's two iconic 22-story towers was an awe-inspiring sight. With 22,000 feet of detonating cord and over 2,000 pounds of explosives strategically placed in over 1,300 cut points and boreholes, Controlled Demolition, Inc. (CDI) and GGG Demolition expertly orchestrated the fall of 917,400 square feet of steel-framed and concrete structures.

Before the detonation, a ceremony honored the rich history of the Tropicana while looking forward to its future. Speakers included Bally's Chairman Soo Kim, Athletics owner John Fisher, Tropicana General Manager Arik Knowles, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill, and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson. The event underscored the site's evolution from a historic hotel to a groundbreaking sports and entertainment complex.

