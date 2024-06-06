Tropicana Partners with Milk Bar to Introduce New ‘Orange Squeeze’ Soft Serve on the First Day of Summer.

Made with Tropicana® Pure Premium® from oranges handpicked at the pinnacle of ripeness and squeezed within 24 hours to create 100% orange juice, Orange Squeeze offers the burst of fresh-tasting flavor you expect from Tropicana, now in the soft serve format you love from Milk Bar. The combination of orange and vanilla will transport your taste buds to fond memories of classic childhood summer flavors, while offering a fresh-tasting twist.

"With more than 70 years of bringing fresh-tasting orange juice to all, Tropicana has been a breakfast table classic for generations," said Monica McGurk, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group's North America business unit. "As two culinary leaders that have defined their respective categories, our partnership with Milk Bar is emblematic of the taste leadership consumers have come to expect from our brands. Orange Squeeze, made with our Tropicana Pure Premium 100% juice, is yet another way Tropicana is branching beyond the breakfast table to deliver the joy juice brings to many other moments of the day."

Tropicana's partnership with Milk Bar celebrates the things you love most about summer. Leaning into fond memories, Orange Squeeze is sure to be a new seasonal highlight.

"As a life-long OJ enthusiast, I'm so excited to partner with iconic juice brand, Tropicana, to create our new summer treat obsession – Orange Squeeze soft serve," said Christina Tosi, Founder of Milk Bar. "I grew up racing to the ice cream truck to score my favorite creamy, orange and vanilla flavored bar. Orange Squeeze is our take on that childhood classic, transporting you back, Milk Bar style, to sweet summer memories of that bright, fresh-tasting combo."

Serving Up Summer - Orange Squeeze Soft Serve:

Available at all Milk Bar bakery locations nationwide, as well as through DoorDash, UberEats, and Seamless, the brands will dish up Orange Squeeze June 20 through August 31 , as well as offer single serve bottles of Tropicana Pure Premium Original (No Pulp) for sale in-store. Orange Squeeze will be available in a cup ($7) and a pint ($13)

, as well as offer single serve bottles of Tropicana Pure Premium Original (No Pulp) for sale in-store. Not near a Milk Bar bakery? No need to scream for ice cream! Visit @tropicana_juices and @milkbarstore on Instagram starting June 20 through National Ice Cream Day, July 21 . Comment on the Orange Squeeze post with your favorite nostalgic ice cream or juice memory, using #TropicanaMilkBar #Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a special prize.

through National Ice Cream Day, . Comment on the Orange Squeeze post with your favorite nostalgic ice cream or juice memory, using #TropicanaMilkBar #Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a special prize. The prize comes complete with a countertop ice cream maker and ingredients to churn Orange Squeeze at home in your own kitchen. Now the joy of juice and ice cream are easier than ever to enjoy!

No Purchase Necessary. The Tropicana + Milk Bar Orange Squeeze Sweepstakes is sponsored by Tropicana Products, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. and DC, 18 & older. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on June 20, 2024 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on July 21, 2024 . For Official Rules, visit rules.dja.com/tropicana.milkbar.

The Juice That Starts It All:

Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice is always made from oranges handpicked at the pinnacle of ripeness, squeezed within 24 hours, with no added sugar to create 100% juice.

orange juice is always made from oranges handpicked at the pinnacle of ripeness, squeezed within 24 hours, with no added sugar to create 100% juice. Additional Tropicana Pure Premium product benefits: No added sugar Not a low-calorie food; see package for calorie and sugar content 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C per serving Good source of potassium, with as much potassium as a banana Good source of folate , with as much folate as a cup of whole strawberries



Summer sure sounds sweet with Tropicana and Milk Bar!

To learn more about Tropicana Pure Premium, The Juice That Starts It All, visit Tropicana.com .

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com .

About Milk Bar

Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi , Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village, and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas and Seattle, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Costco. Milk Bar is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com .

SOURCE Tropicana