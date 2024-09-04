Tropicana Teams Up with Ciara Miller of Bravo's Summer House to Remind People Summer Isn't Over with the Launch of Tropicana Refreshers

To remind everyone that summer isn't over, Tropicana is teaming up with Ciara Miller of the hit show Summer House to launch Tropicana Refreshers, the brand's refreshed line of delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners. Together, Tropicana and Ciara are launching a getaway giveaway to help juice drinkers savor every last sip of summer.

"Clearly, summer is my go-to season and as you may have seen on TV, Tropicana is my go-to OJ," says Ciara Miller, Summer House cast member. "So, I jumped at the chance to partner with them to remind people that summer isn't over, and to savor the last sips with Tropicana Refreshers."

From September 4 through September 16, summer enthusiasts can head to @Tropicana_Juices on Instagram and tag someone they want to savor summer with for a chance to win a trip to Ciara's favorite vacation destination, the Hamptons.2

"We're so excited to team up with Ciara to reintroduce our Tropicana juice drinks lineup to consumers who we know are craving delicious afternoon refreshments," says James Spalding, VP and General Manager of Tropicana at Tropicana Brands Group. "Tropicana exists to deliver joy, and reminding people to savor summer the same way we know they will our Refreshers is the perfect way of bringing that to life."

No matter what the calendar says, it's always a good time for a refreshing summer beverage. Tropicana and Ciara Miller have also created cocktail and mocktail recipes with Tropicana Refreshers to help you stay in a summer state of mind. The Golden Hour is a rum-based cocktail with Tropicana Refreshers Pineapple Mango, tropical notes of coconut water, and fresh lime juice and mint, while A Punch Above marries Tropicana Refreshers Fruit Punch with sparkling water, lemon, orange, and cherries.

Tropicana Refreshers are made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners and come in a variety of flavors, including Fruit Punch and Pineapple Mango. The juice drinks are available in 46-ounce and 11-ounce bottles at national retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Target, with an SRP (suggested retail price) of $2.99 and $1.99, respectively.

To learn more about Tropicana Refreshers, visit Tropicana.com .

Hold our cup, pumpkin spice. It's time to hit refresh on summer!

1This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tropicana from August 20 to August 22, 2024, among 2,095 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

2No purchase necessary. 50 US/DCU, 18+, ends 9/16. Rules/elig: www.summerisntover.com . Prize awarded in form of prepaid Visa giftcard and hotel stay for 2 for 2 nights, total ARV ($6,000).

