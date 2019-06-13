Tropicfeel Raises $2M on Kickstarter for Its New All-Terrain Sneaker, the Ultimate Travel Shoe

BARCELONA, Spain, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel gear brand Tropicfeel turned to Kickstarter in 2018 to launch the Ultimate Travel Shoe, an-all terrain sneaker designed to be the only shoe you need to pack for your next adventure. Over 25,000 pledged support to bring the product to life. In April 2019, the brand made a successful comeback to Kickstarter with Canyon, a new and improved sneaker for travellers and explorers that has raised $2.3 million USD with another 25,000 backers.

"We decided to return to Kickstarter as we want to build our brand from scratch using the power of crowdfunding," says Tropicfeel CEO and founder Alberto Espinós. "Solving a real need and delivering a solution that our community demands is what drives the success in our products. We've started with footwear but there is much more to come."

The Tropicfeel Canyon was conceived as the go-to sneaker for the ultimate traveller. Versatile, comfortable, and sustainably-made, it's the perfect choice not only for outdoor adventures and exploration, but for busy and active lifestyles back at home, too.

To celebrate the campaign's success and demonstrate its commitment to environmental responsibility, Tropicfeel has announced that 1% of its sales will be donated to the fight against climate change. True to its collaborative spirit, the brand is currently engaging with its community to find new causes to support and donate to, ranging from advocacy and National Park funds to clean water access.

Canyon will now continue its pledge on Indiegogo, where people can still pre-order at discounted rates. The Tropicfeel Ultimate Travel Shoe 2.0 campaign page is available for view on Indiegogo.

About Tropicfeel

The Tropic Feel SL, founded by Alberto Espinós, is a Barcelona-based start-up focused on developing the world's best travel gear. Tropicfeel was born to meet the needs of modern travellers with multi-functional products, allowing people to focus more on getting outside and less on packing the right gear.

SOURCE Tropicfeel