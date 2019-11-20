Tropicfeel Transforms Black Friday Into Zero Waste Friday with Peak.0W Sneakers

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable travel gear brand Tropicfeel initiated the Zero Waste Friday movement toward Black Friday. Taking a stand against fashion waste, Zero Waste Friday challenges consumerism, encourages sustainable purchasing, and demonstrates zero-waste fashion.

Topicfeel Peak.0W sneakers become the highlight of Zero Waste Friday. Made from the leftover materials of Monsoon and Canyon—Tropicfeel signature all-terrain sneakers—Peak.0W transforms manufacture waste into a limited edition of 1872 units. This process of upcycled fashion, which reuses materials without degrading them for their new life, reduces fashion waste and contributes to the circular fashion model.

Through upcycled fashion, Peak.0W inherits the benefits of an aqua shoe from Monsoon, the performance of a hiking shoe from Canyon, and the eco-friendly, vegan materials from both. Each pair of Peak.0W recycles 4 plastic bottles by its recyclable polyesters powered by Cosmo; the outsole contains 20% of recycled EVA; the insole contains 8% of algae, powered by Bloom. Using recycled and eco materials, Peak.0W is quick-dry, odorless, and light-weight, only 14 ounces (0.4kg) per pair.

"We decided to take a stand against Black Friday values and what this day represents. We believe that a day of unconscious consumerism shouldn't exist, so we decided to use its worldwide impact to spread a different kind of message," said Alberto Espinós, chief executive officer and founder of Tropicfeel. "Zero Waste Friday takes place on Black Friday and turns it around, using it for something good in an innovative and sustainable way. By giving new life to what could have been waste, we move towards a zero-waste future."

Peak.0W will be available at 00:00 CET on November 29, 2019, for €79.00 EUR ($87 USD) on tropicfeel.com. Check out the Zero Waste Friday movement to learn more about fashion waste and zero waste lifestyle.

About Tropicfeel

The Tropic Feel SL, founded by Alberto Espinós, is a Barcelona-based start-up. It focuses on developing the world's best travel gear and making sustainable travel a commonplace for everyone. Tropicfeel was born to meet the needs of modern travelers with multi-functional products, allowing people to focus more on getting outside and less on packing the right gear.

