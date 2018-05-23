TropicSport Mineral Sunscreen Announces Swap Event for National Sunscreen Day

Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/tssf4aimymi1von/Pile-3%20wide%20angle.jpg?dl=0

At the sunscreen swaps, the public will be encouraged to trade their chemical sunscreen for a 1.5-ounce bottle of TropicSport for $5 with a portion being donated to charity. The event comes on the heels of the recent bill passage in Hawaii banning chemical sunscreens due to their harm to ocean reefs. Oxybenzone, found in popular sunscreens, can cause coral bleaching and coral death, as well as reproductive diseases in fish. Its toxicity also prevents the natural restoration of a damaged reef, ultimately leaving the seascape barren and desolate. In fact, the same sunscreen chemicals that harm our oceans' reefs – oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone and octocrylene – have also been found to harm the human body.

"This is a groundbreaking year for sunscreen and the perfect time for us to educate as many people as possible about the harmful effects of chemical sunscreen to our environment and our bodies," said Tony Palmer, TropicSport founder and CEO. "Many of the common sunscreens on the market are loaded with toxic chemicals that, according to a recent study, when mixed with chlorine and exposed to ultraviolet light, can potentially result in kidney and liver dysfunction and nervous system disorders."

Mineral sunscreens like TropicSport block the sun's harmful effects because they are made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They are safe for the body because little, if any, zinc or titanium particles penetrate the skin to reach living tissues. Instead, they sit on top of the skin acting as a physical blocker that deflects and scatters the UV rays away from the skin.

TropicSport, part of X3EM Brands, manufactures in the USA a complete line of reef-friendly mineral sunscreens, as well as after-sun face and body cleansers and moisturizers in a complete skincare system that protects, cleanses and replenishes. TropicSport sunscreen products are made from non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide key to shielding the skin from the sun's harmful rays in a non-goopy formula that doesn't leave a ghostly white glow. It is one of the only sunscreens on the market that meets the U.S. FDA 80-minute and Australian 240-minute water resistance tests. Free from harsh, active chemicals that harm our bodies and the planet such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone and octocrylene, TropicSport is safe for your skin and our planet. All products come in recyclable containers and are environmentally friendly. The company believes in giving back to like-minded organizations and donates up to 20 percent of sales to organizations that protect our health, children, families, communities and the environment. For more information and to order product, visit TropicSport.com.

