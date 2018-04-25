Tropos Motors Secures Commercial Dealers First Priority GreenFleet and Turf & Industrial Equipment Company for ABLE Line of Electric Compact Utility Vehicles

"We're pleased to have these dealers representing us to their large pool of customers," said John Bautista, founder and CEO of Tropos Technologies and Tropos Motors. "They represent all the characteristics we look for in partners, including significant market share in major metropolitan areas and experience selling EVs to forward-thinking fleet customers who understand how beneficial electric is to their operations."

As one of the leaders in the sale for a full range of zero and low-emission vehicles, First Priority Group, and its sister company, bring to Tropos a wealth of experience in selling electric trucks and buses to fleets across the country. With offices in Central California and New Jersey, the companies aim to utilize their facilities, as well as those of the first priority emergency vehicles division, to form a network of dealership and service centers to support the Tropos product line, within the California Central Valley region.

"We're always looking for new, high-quality vehicles to deliver to our customers and the innovative modularity and closed-door configurations of the ABLE is an ideal match. We're pleased to be one of the first to introduce the ABLE chassis and their various bed packages to U.S. fleets," said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority GreenFleet.

Since 1968, Turf and Industrial Equipment Company has supplied large corporations and educational facilities in Silicon Valley with a variety of vehicles, from landscaping maintenance, and utility vehicles, to vineyard and agricultural supplies and equipment. The company will fulfill dealer services for Tropos in the Peninsula, East, South and Santa Cruz regions of San Francisco Bay Area.

"A flexible and modular eCUV, with the power and quality of a full-size truck is something our customers have been waiting for," said John Matheny, President of Turf and Industrial. "The ABLE product line with its automotive-grade components and the Easy-Swap system is ideally suited for our customer base, and we look forward to illustrating for them how the vehicles will contribute to their bottom line.

The competitively priced ABLE eCUV is a dependable compact utility workhorse. With an on-road payload capacity of up to 1,100 pounds, a turning radius of 150 inches (12.5 feet), 775 ft-lbs of rear wheel torque and an estimated 144 MPGe, (up to 4.3 M/KwH) it's tough enough for the big jobs, yet small enough to get into tight spaces. It has a top speed of up to 35 mph as defined by local laws, or up to 40 mph off-road.

The ABLE chassis accommodates a variety of bed packages, from box truck and flatbed to sweeper and first responder vehicles for fighting fires or delivering emergency medical services. This includes the recently released EMSc, an emergency response vehicle with an enclosed area for patients and EMS attendants equipped with a variety of medical equipment. In addition, the ABLE Easy-Swap option allows for customers to change out their bed packages and transform the ABLE to suit various activities.

An extensive line of the ABLE and its bed packages including the recently announced sweeper, fire and EMS response options will be on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, May 1 - May 3, 2018, in Long Beach, California (booth #1327). Additionally, ABLE Tradesman will be available for test drives at the ACT Expo the Ride and Drive on Thursday, May 3 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. For dealer information please contact sales[at]tropostech.com.

About Tropos Motors

Tropos Motors, Inc. is based in Silicon Valley and manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs and trucks. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE is a full line of durable, versatile and available eCUVs (electric Commercial Utility Vehicles) capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities, while also operating in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job. For more information, please visit troposmotors.com and its parent company Tropos Technologies at tropostech.com.

About First Priority GreenFleet

First Priority GreenFleet is a leading provider of end-to-end clean transportation solutions in the United States and the only independent commercial electric vehicle service organization covering both coasts. Our array of options for both manufacturers and commercial fleets is unique in the industry. We work with OEMs, powertrain suppliers and a wide-array of bodybuilders/upfitters to provide fleets best-in-class sustainable transportation solutions. First Priority GreenFleet is a subsidiary of First Priority Group, a 20-year industry leader as a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider to the First Responder and Specialty Vehicle markets. As a market leader in its four divisions – EMS, Fire, Conversions and Clean Transportation Solutions, First Priority's range of expertise encompasses design, manufacturing, service, fleet management and infrastructure installation to provide end-users with a comprehensive one-stop shop solution across their specialty vehicle needs.

About Turf and Industrial Equipment

Turf and Industrial Equipment Company in Santa Clara, CA has been offering quality products and services since 1968(for over 46 years) - and is still going strong!

Whether residential or commercial turf and lawn, maintenance, utility vehicles, synthetic turf maintenance or vineyard supplies and equipment, Turf and Industrial is a one-stop-shop for new and used equipment, specialized turf and equipment rental, golf cart rentals, quality parts and of course an excellent service center.

Their reputation is built on helping every customer choose the right equipment. They have the experience, expertise, inventory and factory trained personnel to get the job done.

Media Contact:

Technica Communications for Tropos Technologies and Tropos Motors

Lisa Ann Pinkerton

408-806-9626

lpinkerton@technicacommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropos-motors-secures-commercial-dealers-first-priority-greenfleet-and-turf--industrial-equipment-company-for-able-line-of-electric-compact-utility-vehicles-300635871.html

SOURCE Tropos Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://troposmotors.com

