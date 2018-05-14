Tropos Technologies Welcomes Electric Truck And Fleet Veteran Jeffrey Esfeld As Director Of National Fleet Sales & Business Development

"People are critical in any company, and I'm proud to be joining a group that has strong leadership and vision in bringing automotive grade quality and reliability to the eCUV market," said Esfeld. "The ABLE line speaks for itself. From highly versatile body packages that are easy to swap to a very competitive price point and favorable total cost of ownership, I expect to see these vehicles replacing much larger trucks in many fleets - especially once fleet owners start experiencing its power and capabilities."

Prior to joining Tropos Motors, Esfeld was the Director of Light Duty Fleet Sales for Workhorse Group where he was responsible for over $275 Million in pre-orders for an upcoming electric pickup truck. Prior to that, Esfeld was Director of National Fleet Sales for VIA Motors. Additionally, he was Founder and Principal of EV Analytics & Consulting, a consulting and software development firm that consulted on "ACES" mobility issues of people and goods.

"With his reputable track record and background, we are very proud to have Jeff joining the Tropos team," said Tropos CEO John Bautista. "His knowledge, experience and, most especially, the many years of relationships he has developed, will aid Tropos tremendously as we grow. We look forward to benefiting from Jeff's experience in building a world class organization for years to come."

The Tropos family of ABLE chassis accommodates a variety of bed packages, from box truck and tradesman to sweeper and first responder vehicles for fighting fires or delivering emergency medical services. In addition, the ABLE Easy-Swap option allows for customers to change out their bed packages and transform the ABLE to suit various activities.

