Troscriptions Pledges $5 Per Order to Folds of Honor This Memorial Day, Funding Higher Education for Military and First Responder Families

Chicago-based health optimization brand turns its biggest spring sales weekend into scholarship dollars for the families of America's fallen and disabled heroes.

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Troscriptions, a precision-dosed wellness company, today announced that $5 from every order placed during its annual Memorial Day Sale will be donated directly to Folds of Honor. The national nonprofit provides life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

Every 1,000 orders placed during the event will completely fund a full academic scholarship.

Folds of Honor Logo.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 60,000 scholarships totaling over $290 million. Troscriptions is committing its largest shopping weekend of the spring to driving that number even higher.

"Memorial Day shouldn't just be a marketing moment; it's a time for genuine reverence and gratitude," said Boomer Anderson, CEO of Troscriptions. "The families of our fallen and disabled heroes carry the weight of that sacrifice every single day. The very least we can do as a company is channel our community's support into tangible tuition relief for children and spouses who have given up so much."

The give-back campaign runs from Tuesday May 19 through Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and applies to all purchases made at troscriptions.com. Customer participation is completely seamless—the $5 donation is automatically applied to every order at checkout with no promo code required.

About Folds of Honor

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a PGA professional and F-16 fighter pilot, Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country. Learn more at foldsofhonor.org.

About Troscriptions

Troscriptions is a Chicago-based wellness company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade, precision-dosed ingestible troches designed to optimize cognitive performance, energy, focus, and longevity. Founded by a multidisciplinary team of physicians and healthcare innovators, and recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Troscriptions serves high-performers, clinicians, and health optimizers nationwide. Learn more at troscriptions.com.

SOURCE Troscriptions