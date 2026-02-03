Troubadour Tech Achieves HPE Juniper Networking Elite Plus Partner Status and Earns Medallion-to-Medallion Recognition

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Troubadour Tech, a leader in enterprise networking, cybersecurity infrastructure, and IT solutions, today announced it has achieved Elite Plus Partner status with HPE Networks. In addition, Troubadour has been invited to participate in HPE's Medallion-to-Medallion program, an exclusive recognition awarded to the top 1% of partners globally based on exceptional combined performance across Juniper Networks and HPE solutions.

Elite Plus is the highest tier within the HPE Juniper Networking Partner Program and recognizes partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise, sustained customer success, and strong alignment with Juniper's AI-Native Networking strategy. This status reflects Troubadour's proven ability to design, deploy, and support modern, secure, and scalable network infrastructures for enterprise and mid-market organizations.

The Medallion-to-Medallion invitation further distinguishes Troubadour as a partner delivering strategic, multi-portfolio impact across both Juniper and HPE. The program rewards partners who successfully integrate networking, compute, and services to drive measurable outcomes for clients—particularly in areas such as cloud transformation, AI-driven operations, and secure hybrid environments.

"Achieving Elite Plus status and being selected for Medallion-to-Medallion is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the results we deliver," said Mark Arsenault, co-founder of Troubadour Tech.

James Czarnecki, co-founder, added, "These recognitions validate our ability to unify Juniper and HPE technologies to reduce complexity, increase performance, and drive measurable business impact."

As an Elite Plus Partner and Medallion-to-Medallion participant, Troubadour clients benefit from:

Priority access to innovation across Juniper's AI-Native Networking portfolio and HPE's broader infrastructure ecosystem

Enhanced pricing and incentives, helping clients maximize ROI on strategic IT investments

Deeper engineering collaboration and premium support, enabling faster deployment, optimization, and issue resolution

Advanced architectural guidance, informed by direct alignment with HPE and Juniper product and roadmap teams

These benefits allow Troubadour to deliver solutions that are not only technically advanced, but also operationally efficient and aligned with long-term business goals.

This milestone builds on Troubadour's continued momentum as a trusted technology partner, delivering best-in-class networking and security solutions across leading enterprise platforms.

About Troubadour Tech

Troubadour Tech is a strategic IT solutions provider delivering secure, scalable infrastructure for enterprise and public sector clients. Powered by a team of elite engineers, Troubadour helps organizations build resilient technology ecosystems that drive long-term success. The Troubadour difference is defined by a customer-centric approach, where their team acts as an extension of yours.

Learn more: www.troubadourtech.com

Media Contact:

Sasha Turkovich

[email protected]

SOURCE Troubadour Tech