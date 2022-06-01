Trouble Is Brewing in a Small Corner of the Cigar Industry

Fletcher Cigar Company issues a call out, a challenge, a wake-up call to every other small-run personalized cigar company in the country (companies that produce a unique personalized cigar band affixed to a cigar in quantities as low as 20).

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fletcher Cigar Company claims it has the finest personalized custom cigars available in the U.S. by far. Roy Fletcher, President of Fletcher Cigar Company, said "To the other companies in the space, I dare you. Prove us wrong. You won't because you can't."

First, a back story. Small-run personalized cigars are really two products combined. One is the cigar. The other is the cigar band. Fail on either one and the total product fails. The other companies in this space universally fail on the cigar band. Big, huge fails.

The top image is the artwork we received. The middle image is the cigar band we produced. The third (bottom) image represents what our competition would produce, at their best. The above is true to size. Honestly, which would you want? And yes, we can produce the top cigar band at quantities of only 25 and affix it to one of our high-quality cigars.

"So, will they rise to the challenge?" Mr. Fletcher asks. "No, and here is why. Because one visit to fletchercigars.com and they will quietly go away. Our cigar band production capabilities in this space so far exceed theirs that it is a shame. And once they visit our website at fletchercigars.com they will quickly see that."

Fletcher claims the competition isn't even "phoning it in."

The proof? Search for "personalized cigars" or "custom cigars." Check out the top-ranking sites. Then look at fletchercigars.com. More proof? Ask for physical samples. From Fletcher Cigar Company. From a competitor.

"Check out their cigars against ours," Roy Fletcher continues. "Price point to price point, our cigars are equal to theirs. And our Ultra-Premium? They can't even come close. It is superior to anything the other companies offer.

"Then, check out their cigar bands and production capabilities. Then check ours. NO COMPARISON. Our small run personalized cigar bands are far and away better. Next level better. Quantum leaps level better. Nothing in the space compares.

"Can they create a completely new die-cut shape for one box of cigars? No way. Can we? Every single day. Test us. Do they offer gold or silver foil for one box of cigars? Again, their answer would be no. Us? Yes."

Other companies get a logo and try to stuff it into a small square or round space. What does Fletcher Cigar Company do? Per Roy Fletcher, "We create a new space and shape it around the logo. Us? No limits on design. Them? It's all about their limitations. After review, you will agree our personalized custom cigars so far exceed theirs that it is almost criminal."

Mr. Fletcher continues, "For those in the cigar industry, call us. We will gladly send samples of our cigars and our cigar bands to you. Do the same for the other companies. The difference will startle you. And for those of you not in the cigar industry, the above message may seem severe. Even feel a little scorched earthy. Know what, that is the intended tone. Why? Because the truth is out there, and consumers need to know it."

