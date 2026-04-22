Trout Capital Advisors Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Lower Middle Market Business Owners

LANCASTER, Pa., Apr. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trout Capital Advisors, LLC, a boutique investment banking firm exclusively focused on sell-side representation for founder- and family-owned businesses, announced today the launch of a redesigned website at troutcapital.com.

The updated site at www.troutcapital.com reflects the firm's commitment to transparency and education throughout the business sale process. New features include an expanded overview of the firm's processes, clearer industry focus areas, and streamlined pathways for business owners to begin a confidential consultation.

Trout Capital Advisors, LLC, announced today the launch of a redesigned website at troutcapital.com. Post this

"We work with business owners during one of the most significant events of their lives," said Andrew Rice, CPA, CVA, Partner at Trout Capital Advisors. "The new site is designed to meet them where they are — whether they're just starting to think about selling or actively exploring their options."

Built on 75 Years of Financial Expertise

What sets Trout Capital Advisors apart from traditional investment banking firms is the foundation on which it was built. Trout Capital Advisors was founded on the strength of Trout CPA, a full-service accounting and advisory firm that has been serving businesses in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region for over 75 years. This heritage gives the firm a distinct advantage: the ability to bring together investment banking, tax, audit, and financial advisory expertise under one trusted relationship. For business owners, that means working with advisors who understand the full financial picture of a transaction — not just the deal mechanics — from the earliest conversations through closing.

Trout Capital Advisors specializes in transactions ranging from $5M to $100M, with a focus on delivering tailored sell-side advisory services for entrepreneurs in the lower-middle market.

About Trout Capital Advisors: Trout Capital Advisors, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm that exclusively represents founder- and family-owned businesses in the lower-middle market. The firm delivers client-centered advisory that helps owners achieve successful outcomes during one of the most significant events in their business lives. Learn more at www.troutcapital.com.

Veronica Vannoy

Director of Marketing & Communications

717-358-9114

[email protected]

SOURCE Trout Capital Advisors