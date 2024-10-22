Troutman Amin, LLP Says Club Exploria to Fight "False" Claims of Illegal Robocalls --Hope to Resolve Errant NC AG Suit Quickly and Amicably

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Exploria announced today it intended to fight claims by the North Carolina State Attorney General's office that it engaged in illegal robocalls, declaring the allegations in a newly filed complaint "false." But it also hoped to deal with the AG's office quickly and reasonably to avoid consumer confusion.

A promotional photograph from Club Exploria's website. (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Amin, LLP)

"We appreciate the hard work of the North Carolina DOJ and AG's office in fighting illegal robocalls." Club Exploria's counsel Eric J. Troutman of Troutman Amin, LLP said in a statement. "They have shown great leadership on this issue and all Americans should be grateful. That being said, they are barking up the wrong tree with this suit. Club Exploria is not a bad actor and, to the contrary, only engages in lawful calling practices when consumers request contact."

Club Exploria is a provider of high-quality multi-site timeshare programs that provide vacationers with the flexibility and freedom to vacation in multiple destinations offered through the Club Exploria portfolio— or via worldwide exchange through various travel partners. Importantly, Club Exploria does not engage in unsolicited robocalling, its lawyers said.

"I think once we've have a chance to sit down and discuss the facts with the AG's office, we will be able to demonstrate this suit was brought in error. The claims here apparently arise from calling campaigns done by a third-party from many years ago that are time barred by the statute of limitations." Troutman explained. "But even if the calls were more recent, it doesn't matter—all of the calls apparently at issue here were made after consumers specifically requested contact and were made in a manner consistent with the consumer's expectation and request."

"At bottom, we applaud North Carolina's AG's office—and particularly Josh Stein's—leadership on the issue of fighting robocalls. Very important." Troutman concluded. "But we need to see those efforts focused on the real bad guys and not on well-meaning small-businesses like Club Exploria. We hope we can put this behind us quickly and help identify real bad actors so that consumers are not confused or mistreated."

