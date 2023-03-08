Troutman Firm Announces Name Change--Elevates Puja J. Amin To Named Partner

The firm will be known as Troutman Amin, LLP

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with International's Women Day, nationally-renowned complex litigator Eric J. Troutman announced today the elevation of his long-time colleague Puja J. Amin to named partner.

"Puja is an ultramarathoner and elite athlete who dresses like she's on a runway, drinks bourbon, and drives an Aston Martin. She just also happens to be the best lawyer I have ever worked with and a close friend of mine." Troutman said in announcing the change. "It is an absolute honor to have her name alongside my own on the firm's door."

Per Troutman, Amin also helped found the Troutman Firm and was an absolute driving force in the firms' incredible success.

"There is no question I wouldn't be where I am today without Puja's contributions. Most firms simply take from capable professionals without ever really giving back--big law, in particular, is incredibly exploitative, especially of young women attorneys." Troutman reflected "I pledged to be different and always give back to those who have been loyal and worked hard for me. And today I am pleased to meet that commitment in the biggest possible way."

For her part, Amin expressed excitement to have her name on the door of the firm, which has a skyrocketing reputation: "Everyone knows Troutman Firm. This brand is so powerful and so well regarded. To think my name will be right there next to Troutman as we continue to build the firm and the brand is absolutely a dream come true."

She also explained what the new firm name meant to her family. "My father was an immigrant and came to his country with very little. It was the same for my mother. I am the first lawyer in my entire extended family and for the 'Amin' name to now be etched in legal history in this way, it is truly truly impactful for all of us." Amin stated, wiping away a tear.

"No one knows how hard I've worked for this." Amin continued. "it is exceptionally difficult to excel in the legal profession as a women and, of course, Troutman does not just hand out something like this. You have to really earn it. And I know that I have. Now it is just a matter of keeping my foot on the gas and really pushing forward to make sure this firm continues to gain ground as a national powerhouse."

The change in firm form will be effective May 1, 2023.

Troutman Firm is a nationally-recognized complex litigation and privacy consulting law firm based in Irvine, CA. The firms handles multi-billion dollar complex federal court litigation and provides compliance advice and counseling on emerging privacy and telecom legal issues.

