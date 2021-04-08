Troutman Pepper Adds Dynamic New York Partner Judy Kwok to Tax and Renewable Energy Practices

Kwok is a skilled tax attorney with more than 15 years of experience whose practice focuses on all federal income tax aspects of investing in wind (onshore and offshore), solar, and other renewable energy projects, as well as general M&A tax issues for the energy industry. Intimately familiar with the unique perspectives of both developers and tax equity investors, Kwok has a deep technical and commercial knowledge of the complex tax issues and structured arrangements arising from renewable energy investments, including investment tax credit and production tax credit qualification, flip partnership structures, repowerings, sale-leasebacks, debt-equity, and depreciation. She writes and speaks extensively on both regulatory and legislative developments in the renewable energy tax area.

"Judy is a perfect addition to our already strong renewable energy tax practice led by Adam Kobos," said John Leonti, who leads Troutman Pepper's Capital Projects and Infrastructure Practice Group. "We are delighted to welcome her into the firm's partnership."

"The combination of Judy's five years' experience at GE Energy Financial Services and ability to take that knowledge and apply it to our institutional investor and sponsor work, adds tremendous value for our clients," said Craig Kline, a New York partner who founded Troutman Pepper's renewable energy practice.

Kwok will be an integral part of the firm's Tax Practice. Earlier in her career she served as a director at the national office of a Big Four accounting firm, where she focused on cross-border tax planning.

"Troutman Pepper's strong reputation in the renewable energy industry made this the perfect fit to build my practice in an industry I know so well," Kwok said. "I am excited to work with both the tax and capital projects teams and continue the exceptional service they bring our clients."

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Capital Projects and Infrastructure Practice Group facilitates projects for investors, utilities, sponsors, private investment funds, lenders, developers and other stakeholders. The firm's Tax and Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice groups provide sophisticated, practical and business-sensitive advice on tax issues that arise in planning and executing complex transactions, managing workforces and business operations.

Kwok earned both her J.D. and B.A. degrees from Harvard University.

