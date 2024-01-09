Troutman Pepper Bolsters Health Sciences Practice with Addition of Celeste Letourneau

Registered Nurse and Accomplished Attorney, Letourneau, Joins the Firm's Washington D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeste Letourneau, a registered nurse with both in-house and private practice experience, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group in Washington D.C. as a partner.

Celeste Letourneau, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"We are thrilled to welcome Celeste to our team," said Sean Fahey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "Her unique blend of medical and legal experience will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and insightful advice to our clients in the biologic, device, and pharmaceutical sectors. Celeste's deep understanding of FDA and health care regulatory matters will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the complexities of the health sciences landscape."

At Troutman Pepper, Letourneau will advise biologic, device, and pharmaceutical manufacturers on FDA and health care regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters across product life cycle. She has particular experience in advising clients on FDA regulatory issues related to drug development strategy, planning, and conduct of Phase 1–4 clinical trials, marketing strategy, product approval, and post-marketing compliance.

"Celeste's addition to our team underscores our commitment to providing our clients with top-tier legal counsel," said Deborah Spranger, co-leader of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Transactional Practice. "Her experience in industry and extensive private practice roles, coupled with her background as a registered nurse, will undoubtedly strengthen our Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group. We look forward to the unique perspective she will bring to our team."

Letourneau earned her JD from the University of Maryland School of Law, her BSN in Nursing from University of Maryland School of Nursing, and her Registered General Nurse Training and Certification from Winchester and Basingstoke School of Nursing, England.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group," said Letourneau. "I look forward to leveraging my experience as a registered nurse to advise clients on a wide range of FDA and health care regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters. I am confident that my unique background will enable me to contribute meaningfully to the firm's mission of providing sophisticated legal solutions to its clients' most pressing business challenges."

Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary team applies deep industry know-how and market insight to provide holistic guidance throughout its clients' business cycles. The firm's attorneys regularly advise health tech, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and other life sciences clients on all types of corporate matters — governance and general corporate advice; M&A transactions; licensing transactions and other complex collaborations; IPOs, follow-on public offerings, PIPE transactions, and other capital markets transactions; seed and later-stage venture capital financings; and much more.

