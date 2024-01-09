Troutman Pepper Bolsters Health Sciences Practice with Addition of Celeste Letourneau

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

09 Jan, 2024, 10:55 ET

Registered Nurse and Accomplished Attorney, Letourneau, Joins the Firm's Washington D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeste Letourneau, a registered nurse with both in-house and private practice experience, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group in Washington D.C. as a partner.

Continue Reading
Celeste Letourneau, Partner, Troutman Pepper
Celeste Letourneau, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"We are thrilled to welcome Celeste to our team," said Sean Fahey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "Her unique blend of medical and legal experience will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and insightful advice to our clients in the biologic, device, and pharmaceutical sectors. Celeste's deep understanding of FDA and health care regulatory matters will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the complexities of the health sciences landscape."

At Troutman Pepper, Letourneau will advise biologic, device, and pharmaceutical manufacturers on FDA and health care regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters across product life cycle. She has particular experience in advising clients on FDA regulatory issues related to drug development strategy, planning, and conduct of Phase 1–4 clinical trials, marketing strategy, product approval, and post-marketing compliance.

"Celeste's addition to our team underscores our commitment to providing our clients with top-tier legal counsel," said Deborah Spranger, co-leader of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Transactional Practice. "Her experience in industry and extensive private practice roles, coupled with her background as a registered nurse, will undoubtedly strengthen our Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group. We look forward to the unique perspective she will bring to our team."

Letourneau earned her JD from the University of Maryland School of Law, her BSN in Nursing from University of Maryland School of Nursing, and her Registered General Nurse Training and Certification from Winchester and Basingstoke School of Nursing, England.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group," said Letourneau. "I look forward to leveraging my experience as a registered nurse to advise clients on a wide range of FDA and health care regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters. I am confident that my unique background will enable me to contribute meaningfully to the firm's mission of providing sophisticated legal solutions to its clients' most pressing business challenges."

Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary team applies deep industry know-how and market insight to provide holistic guidance throughout its clients' business cycles. The firm's attorneys regularly advise health tech, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and other life sciences clients on all types of corporate matters — governance and general corporate advice; M&A transactions; licensing transactions and other complex collaborations; IPOs, follow-on public offerings, PIPE transactions, and other capital markets transactions; seed and later-stage venture capital financings; and much more.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Also from this source

Chief Legal Counsel to Georgia Governor to Join Troutman Pepper

Chief Legal Counsel to Georgia Governor to Join Troutman Pepper

David B. Dove, executive counsel to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, will join Troutman Pepper to lead the national law firm's Regulatory and Economic...
Troutman Pepper Names Six New Office Managing Partners Across the Country

Troutman Pepper Names Six New Office Managing Partners Across the Country

Six Troutman Pepper partners have been appointed to office managing partner (OMP) positions in the following offices: Atlanta, Philadelphia,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.