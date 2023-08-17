Troutman Pepper Bolsters Leading Private Equity Group with Additions on Both Coasts

Jonathan Homer and Bruce Steinert Join as Partners

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Homer and Bruce Steinert, two highly regarded private equity debt financing partners, have joined Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group in New York and San Francisco, respectively. Homer joins from Gibson Dunn and Steinert from Perkins Coie.

Steinert has extensive experience in private equity leveraged buyout debt financing as well as representing a wide variety of clients on debt financing and related corporate matters. He works with PE sponsors, debt investment funds, publicly traded companies, and privately held ventures.

Homer similarly works within the PE industry, specializing in leveraged buyouts and advising PE clients and their portfolio companies in respect of a wide range of finance transactions. He also has considerable experience representing both privately held and publicly traded companies as borrowers in a variety of debt financing transactions across the syndicated and private debt markets.

"Jonathan and Bruce each bring significant PE and corporate finance experience to our practice," said Matt Greenberg, chair of the Troutman Pepper Corporate Group. "Bruce is known for his practical approach within the PE deal landscape and increases our corporate bench on the west coast. Jonathan brings a wealth of experience representing private equity firms and portfolio companies and other borrowers to our impressive roster of PE lawyers. The breadth of their skills and experience fit well with our sophisticated PE practice and evolving client needs. We are thrilled to welcome both Jonathan and Bruce to the firm's partnership."

"Troutman Pepper is known for providing superior client service and I am pleased to join the firm as a Corporate partner," said Steinert. "This opportunity offers me the exciting chance to continue my private equity work and further build upon my relationships with our existing and prospective clients."

Steinert earned his J.D. and B.A. degrees from Rutgers University. He is licensed to practice law in California and New York.

"I am thrilled to join Troutman Pepper's highly regarded Corporate Finance practice," Homer said. "Troutman's existing roster of private equity clients and its talented team of lawyers creates the ideal platform to grow my private equity practice and to continue providing innovative, top-notch legal services. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to promote the interests of our private equity clients and ensure the success of their transactions."

Homer earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and his B.A. from Utah State University.

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Corporate Practice Group has consistently handled multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions, including over $157 billion in capital markets deals and over $86 billion in M&A and private equity deals over the past five years. The group's client base spans from industry-leading Fortune 100 corporations to emerging companies, for whom we serve as trusted outside general counsel, offering strategic insights from an enterprise-level perspective.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

