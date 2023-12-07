Troutman Pepper Earns Global Rankings in Chambers FinTech Guide 2024

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

07 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

Firm Noted for Comprehensive FinTech Practice Strength, 'One-Stop-Shop' Approach

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper ranks among the top law firms globally for its fintech practice in the Chambers FinTech Guide 2024 released this week. The firm achieved four new department Band ratings, and Partners James Kim and Kim Phan continue to be recognized as leading practitioners in the space.

FinTech Legal: Corporate, Securities & Financing – Band 3
FinTech Legal: Data Protection & Cyber Security – Band 3

FinTech Legal: Payments & Lending – Band 3

FinTech Legal – Band 5

Chambers FinTech rankings are based on thousands of thorough research interviews, all conducted by Chambers' independent research team. As one respondent noted, "Troutman [Pepper] has had expertise in every question we've asked over the last three years. They are our go-to firm." Another added, "They are able to handle complex matters of significant organizational impact. They have folks spanning many different subject matter expertise and practices such that it can often be a one-stop shop."

The firm has previously been recognized for its prowess in fintech. In 2021, it was named FinTech Law Firm of the Year (Middle Market) by The Deal in the publication's annual awards celebrating the leaders in the deal economy. The awards recognize the advisers, professionals, banks, and firms driving the market forward. Troutman Pepper was the first firm to receive the award.

Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Industry Group offers comprehensive support to all types of financial services businesses in today's challenging and ever-changing environment. The team includes more than 200 attorneys who regularly advise national, regional, and community banks, financial technology companies, payment processors, consumer and commercial lenders, and a wide variety of other financial services businesses on the most crucial aspects of their business, from structuring major transactions to dealing with regulatory scrutiny and litigation.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

